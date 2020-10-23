  • Home
JEECUP 2020 Round 4 Counselling: Application Starts Today; Check Details Here

The online application for Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 4 counselling starts today at jeecup.nic.in.

Application For JEECUP 2020 Round 4 Counselling Starts Today
New Delhi:

The online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) round 4 counselling has begun today, October 23 at the official website jeecup.nic.in. The fourth phase of JEECUP 2020 counselling will continue till October 24. As per UPJEE dates 2020, the JEECUP counselling round 4 results will be declared on October 25. JEECUP 2020 counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; respond to query; seat allotment; online willingness (freeze or float) and payment of seat confirmation.

The JEECUP-conducted eligibility test is held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to 67 course seats in 1296 institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2020-2021.

JEECUP 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

Candidates will be required to submit two sets of photocopies of the following documents for verification of documents for admission to various engineering dipolma, management and post-diploma courses.

  • JEECUP 2020 Admit Card

  • JEECUP 2020 Rank Card

  • Call letter of JEECUP Counselling 2020

  • Marksheets and certificates of the qualifying exam

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Character Certificate

  • Migration Certificate (if applicable)

  • Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

  • Two photographs

JEECUP has announced UPJEE Polytechnic result 2020 on the official website, jeecup.nic.in on September 28. The UP Polytechnic paper had 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 400 marks. The duration of the exam was 180 minutes.

