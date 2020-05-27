JEECUP 2020: Exam On July 19 And 25, Admit Card Available From July 8

  • Home
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the date when the admit card will be available for download.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 27, 2020 10:31 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representation purpose
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) - 2020, or JEECUP 2020, will be held on July 19 and July 25. The admit card can be downloaded from July 8.

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has said that this year admission to polytechnic institutes will be provided on the basis of merit list and “online counseling”.

The website says, “For the Covid-19 epidemic session 2020-21, for the admission in various Engineering Diploma, Management and Post Diploma courses, merit [will be] based on the marks obtained in the entrance examination and 67 course seats in about 1296 institutions will be allocated through online counseling.”

JEECUP 2020 Exam Dates And Timings

Group A and Group E exams will be in offline or pen-and-paper mode and Group B to I and K1 to K8 will be held in online mode. The total duration of the exam will be three hours.

Group A will be held from 9 am to 12 am on July 19 in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Group E will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on July 19 in all UP districts.

Exams for Groups B, C, D, F, G, H and I will be held from 9 am to 12 am on July 25.

Exams for Groups K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 will be held from 2.30 am to 5.30 pm on July 25.

The correction window for application forms was available between May 21 to 25

UPJEE (UP Polytechnic) is a state level entrance examination conducted every year for admission in Engineering, Pharmacy, Technology and other diploma programmes in various private and government polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

JEEC UP covid pandemic
