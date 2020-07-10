  • Home
Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, or JEECUP, has announced the new exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. The admit cards will be issued eight days before the JEECUP entrance examination.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 3:46 pm IST

JEECUP 2020 Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held In September
JEECUP 2020 on September 12 and September 15
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, or JEECUP, has announced new exam dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. The UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), or UPJEE, has now been scheduled for September 12 and September 15, 2020. As per the schedule, the eligibility tests for the Group A, Group E1 and Group E2 will be held on September 12 in all the districts of the state. While the eligibility test for Group B,C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be conducted on September 15 in some major districts of the state.

The tests will be conducted in shifts between 9 am and 12 noon and between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm on the JEECUP 2020 exam dates.

The details of the JEECUP exam centres, exam times will be mentioned in the admit cards of UPJEE 2020. The UPJEE admit cards will be available for download eight days before the dates of examination.

“In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the dates of the entrance examination to be held on 19 and 25 July 2020 have been changed,” reads a statement on the official website of JEECUP.

The JEECUP-conducted eligibility test is held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to 67 course seats in 1296 institutions will be allotted through online counseling for the academic session 2020-2021.

