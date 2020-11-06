JEECUP Counselling 2020 Round 6, Round 7 Starts; Check Details

The online application window and choice filling for Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling round 6 has opened from November 5, 2020 at jeecup.nic.in. The counselling body has also opened the JEECUP 2020 counselling round 7 for candidates to register online for the direct admission process from today, November 6. JEECUP 2020 counselling process consists of registration, payment of fee, document upload; document verification; choice locking; responding to query; JEECUP 2020 seat allotment; online willingness and payment of seat confirmation. As per JEECUP dates, the first year classes will start from November 17.

“The [round 6] seat allocation result will be announced on 07-11-2020. It is mandatory for the allotted candidate to go to the allotted institution for admission, document verification and deposit the prescribed fee online from their login id,” reads a statement on the JEECUP website.

The test of JEECUP is conducted for the admitting students to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The JEECUP merit list has been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance examination and allotment to the course seats in the participating institutions will be done through online counseling for the current academic year 2020-2021.

JEECUP 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

JEECUP 2020 Admit Card

JEECUP 2020 Rank Card

Call letter of JEECUP Counselling 2020

Marksheets and certificates of the qualifying exam

Domicile Certificate

Character Certificate

JEECUP has declared the UPJEE Polytechnic result 2020 on the official website, jeecup.nic.in on September 28. The UP Polytechnic paper had 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 400 marks. The duration of the exam was 180 minutes.