JEECUP 2020: Another Chance To Apply For UPJEE From June 17 To June 21

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced another chance for candidates to apply for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses (UPJEE). Interested candidates can now apply for the exams between June 17 to June 21. This will be the last chance to apply for JEECUP 2020. Students can apply for JEECUP 2020 through the council’s official website jeecup.nic.in. The council said that candidates will not be able to edit the application forms once submitted. JEECUP, in its website, said: “Candidates will not be allowed to edit their application forms once it is submitted.”

UPJEE was initially scheduled on April 26 which was then postponed to be held on May 31. The exams had to be postponed to June 14 due to COVID-19 outbreak. Later, the council postponed the exams again to July 25. As per the latest schedule, the exams will be held in two shifts for different groups.