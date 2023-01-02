JEEAfterBoards Trends On Twitter; Students Demand January Session In April 2023

  • Home
NTA has announced to conduct the JEE Main 2023 January session exam from January 24 to January 31, 2023.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 1:58 pm IST

JEE Main 2023 aspirants request to postpone January exam in April 2023
New Delhi:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to conduct the JEE Main 2023 January session exam from January 24 to January 31, 2023. With the announcement of JEE Main examination, students across the country have taken to Twitter to postpone JEE Main 2023 January session exam to April 2023 which makes 'JEEAfterBoards' trending on Twitter. NTA has scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2023 twice this year. The first session will be held between January 24 and January 31, 2023, while the second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023.

To intensify the demand to postpone JEE Main 2023, several students on Twitter have quoted to start a Twitter Campaign for JEE Main 2023 today, January 2 (8 pm). A JEE Main 2023 aspirant in the microblogging site said: "Let's not lose hope #jeeaspirants . We can make it happen."

While another aspirant said: "it's a humble request to please postpone jee main session 1 to April, please try to understand our condition."

“If you had planned to take the exam in Jan, why did you not inform us back in Sept, why so late? And if this was a impromptu and unplanned decision, that too without considering the student's situation and just for the sake of normalisation, you are ruining our lives,” a worried JEE aspirant said on Twitter.

"Dear Authorities, One of the toughest national level exams and only 40 days prior notice?? Pls think a bit about the student's plight. I hope u will take better decision for students," another added.

