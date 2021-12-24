JEE, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, WBJEE, AEEE: Engineering Entrance Test Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2022, VITEEE, WBJEE, BITSAT exams latest updates (representational)

An announcement regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is expected soon. While the JEE Main 2022 dates and registration process has not been confirmed yet, application processes for several institute level and state level BTech entrance tests have been started. As JEE Main is a highly-competitive exam, to increase the chances of getting admission to a college, Engineering aspirants should take multiple entrance exams.

Recommended: Start your JEE Preparation with AI Based JEE Coaching to Get LIVE Classes, UNLIMITED Mock Test, 24*7 Faculty Support & Much more. Enquire Now



Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here

Here are the latest updates on JEE Main 2022, VITEEE 2022, SRMJEEE 2022, WBJEE 2022, BITSAT 2022, AEEE 2022 and other entrance exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2022

Like last year, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in four phases by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registrations will be done at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For information related to the exam, candidates can also visit nta.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 registration has started. Candidates can apply at viteee.vit.ac.in. The test is conducted for engineering admission to VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal. VIT is the 12th best institute in India for engineering, according to the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings.

SRMJEEE 2022

SRM Institute of Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2022 registration has started at srmist.edu.in. The test is for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP).

WBJEE 2022

Registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 has started today. The official website to apply is wbjeeb.nic.in. The test is scheduled for April 23 and registrations will end on January 10.

Here are some other entrance tests aspirants should consider:

State-Level

Assam: Assam CEE Tripura: Tripura JEE West Bengal: WBJEE Odisha: OJEE Maharashtra: MHT CET Jammu and Kashmir: JKCET Gujarat: GUJCET Karnataka: KCET Telangana: TS EAMCET Andhra Pradesh: AP EAPCET Tamil Nadu: TNEA Kerala: KEAM

Some states also use JEE Main and some use Class 12 exam results for UG engineering admissions.

Students should also check KIITEE, IPU CET, MET and COMEDK exams for engineering admission.