JEE, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, WBJEE, AEEE: Engineering Entrance Test Updates

Here are the latest updates on JEE Main 2022, VITEEE 2022, SRMJEEE 2022, WBJEE 2022, BITSAT 2022, AEEE 2022 and other entrance exams.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 1:29 pm IST

JEE Main 2022, VITEEE, WBJEE, BITSAT exams latest updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

An announcement regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is expected soon. While the JEE Main 2022 dates and registration process has not been confirmed yet, application processes for several institute level and state level BTech entrance tests have been started. As JEE Main is a highly-competitive exam, to increase the chances of getting admission to a college, Engineering aspirants should take multiple entrance exams.

Here are the latest updates on JEE Main 2022, VITEEE 2022, SRMJEEE 2022, WBJEE 2022, BITSAT 2022, AEEE 2022 and other entrance exams.

JEE Main 2022

Like last year, JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in four phases by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registrations will be done at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For information related to the exam, candidates can also visit nta.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 registration has started. Candidates can apply at viteee.vit.ac.in. The test is conducted for engineering admission to VIT campuses at Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal. VIT is the 12th best institute in India for engineering, according to the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings.

SRMJEEE 2022

SRM Institute of Technology Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2022 registration has started at srmist.edu.in. The test is for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses offered by SRMIST campuses at Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli) and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP).

WBJEE 2022

Registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 has started today. The official website to apply is wbjeeb.nic.in. The test is scheduled for April 23 and registrations will end on January 10.

Here are some other entrance tests aspirants should consider:

State-Level

  1. Assam: Assam CEE

  2. Tripura: Tripura JEE

  3. West Bengal: WBJEE

  4. Odisha: OJEE

  5. Maharashtra: MHT CET

  6. Jammu and Kashmir: JKCET

  7. Gujarat: GUJCET

  8. Karnataka: KCET

  9. Telangana: TS EAMCET

  10. Andhra Pradesh: AP EAPCET

  11. Tamil Nadu: TNEA

  12. Kerala: KEAM

Some states also use JEE Main and some use Class 12 exam results for UG engineering admissions.

Students should also check KIITEE, IPU CET, MET and COMEDK exams for engineering admission.

