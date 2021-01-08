JEE Aspirants Welcome Waiver Of 75% Eligibility Criteria

JEE Students Welcome Waiver Of 75% Eligibility Criteria

As the information about the IITs relaxing their eligibility criteria again this year surfaced on the internet, students from across the nation welcomed the move wholeheartedly. Earlier, students had to score a minimum of 75 percent marks in their Class 12 board examinations or rank in the top 20 percentile of the qualifying examination in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced. However, this year, a simple pass in Class 12 will be sufficient.

Applauding the decision, one of the Twitter users said, “It’s a good decision to scrap 75% eligibility criteria for this year as well it will help lakhs of Students who suffered due to pandemic.”

Thanks — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) January 7, 2021

An IIT Bombay alumnus, Durgesh Mangeshkar welcomed the move as he hoped for this to become a permanent phenomenon. “Good announcements done by Education Minister. Reducing XII Boards eligibility from 75% to 35% is a welcome move indeed - hopefully this becomes a permanent phenomenon in the future too as was the case from IIT-JEE 1960 to 2005. Why is XII Boards relevant to a JEE aspirant anyways?,” Mr Mangeshkar tweeted.

JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance examination for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be held on July 3 this year, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday. The competitive examination will be organized by IIT Kharagpur. The minister also cited that JEE Advanced 2021 will be held as a computer-based test.

"You have enough time to prepare for the JEE Advanced 2021. Since the COVID-19 crisis is not yet over, we have also kept aside the 75% score criteria in 2021," said Mr Pokhriyal. The same relaxation was offered by the government in the year 2020 as well due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A student who couldn’t appear for JEE Advanced 2020 due to the pandemic thanked the Education Minister as he said, “Thank you sir. You have gave us chance to compete this year also. Thank you sir for giving to us chance to accomplish our dreams to take admission into IITs and NITs.”

Another student extended gratitude and said, “Thank you, sir, for listening to our request, this is a great relief for many students.”

The Ministry of Education has decided to allow the candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2020 but couldn’t appear for the second stage of the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Last year, JEE Advanced was conducted on September 27 after being deferred a few times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While many were grateful to Mr Pokhriyal for declaring JEE Advanced dates, lakhs of students are still pleading for clarity on NEET dates. “Conduct NEET 2021 twice and announce exam date as early as possible,” a student said.