  • Home
  • Education
  • GetCETgo: Students Can Avail Karnataka's NEET, JEE Crash Course At Less Than Rs 40

GetCETgo: Students Can Avail Karnataka's NEET, JEE Crash Course At Less Than Rs 40

JEE, NEET, KCET: Students can download the GetCETgo app from app stores for Android and iOS platforms, access content at getcetgo.in and learn using video lectures on YouTube.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 2:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Government Warns About Fake NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Document
NEET 2021 Scores May Be Used For BSc Nursing, Life Sciences Admissions: NTA
NEET Exam On August 1; Tips To Prepare For Physics Paper
Odisha Government Urges NTA To Hold NEET UG 2021 Exam In All 30 Districts Of State
NEET To Be Conducted Only Once This Year, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEET: From Registration To Counselling Know Everything About Medical Entrance Exam
GetCETgo: Students Can Avail Karnataka's NEET, JEE Crash Course At Less Than Rs 40
GetCETgo: Karnataka’s NEET, JEE, KCET crash course at less than Rs 40 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

For national level entrance exams – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for engineering and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – and the state common entrance test, KCET, the Karnataka government has launched the ‘GetCETgo’ initiative, which will provide a comprehensive online crash course for less than Rs 40. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the portal on March 22. Students can download the GetCETgo app from app stores for Android and iOS platforms, access content at getcetgo.in and learn using video lectures on YouTube.

Recommended: Crack NEET with AI Based NEET Online Coaching. Know More

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the portal will help students to prepare for competitive exams, as many of them are off track with their exam preparations due to the COVOD-19 pandemic.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

GetCETgo will be more beneficial to students who belong to backward sections of the socio-economic structure, and this also comprises LMS (learning management system), Mr Yediyurappa said.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said the objective of the initiative is to increase the number of students of Karnataka in IITs.

"This course facilitates learning, revision and taking up tests. Videos, synapses and interactive tests, especially in terms of scale on an online platform, will be the first initiative by any state in the country," Mr Ashwath Narayan said.

GetCETgo is intended to benefit all students (above two lakh) nationwide who have registered for the program, Mr Narayan added.

Engineering, Medical aspirants who want to access content designed for JEE, NEET and KCET, will have to sign in by providing their personal, academic details. The content has synopsis, classwork questions, homework practice questions and mock tests.

The YouTube channel hosts topic wise lectures for the entrance exams.

Click here for more information about the GetCETgo portal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
KCET exam date JEE Main 2021 NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DUTA Protests At Vice Chancellor Office Against 'Pattern Of Assistance'; To Continue DU Shut Down
DUTA Protests At Vice Chancellor Office Against 'Pattern Of Assistance'; To Continue DU Shut Down
Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet
Manipur Class 12 Board Exams From May 5; Here’s Detailed Date Sheet
BSEB Class 10 Result 2021: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Bihar Board Toppers
BSEB Class 10 Result 2021: Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage, Bihar Board Toppers
IIT Guwahati, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) To Support Students’ Startup
IIT Guwahati, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) To Support Students’ Startup
All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) 2020 Result Soon
All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) 2020 Result Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................