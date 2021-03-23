Image credit: Shutterstock GetCETgo: Karnataka’s NEET, JEE, KCET crash course at less than Rs 40 (representational photo)

For national level entrance exams – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for engineering and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – and the state common entrance test, KCET, the Karnataka government has launched the ‘GetCETgo’ initiative, which will provide a comprehensive online crash course for less than Rs 40. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the portal on March 22. Students can download the GetCETgo app from app stores for Android and iOS platforms, access content at getcetgo.in and learn using video lectures on YouTube.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the portal will help students to prepare for competitive exams, as many of them are off track with their exam preparations due to the COVOD-19 pandemic.

GetCETgo will be more beneficial to students who belong to backward sections of the socio-economic structure, and this also comprises LMS (learning management system), Mr Yediyurappa said.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said the objective of the initiative is to increase the number of students of Karnataka in IITs.

"This course facilitates learning, revision and taking up tests. Videos, synapses and interactive tests, especially in terms of scale on an online platform, will be the first initiative by any state in the country," Mr Ashwath Narayan said.

GetCETgo is intended to benefit all students (above two lakh) nationwide who have registered for the program, Mr Narayan added.

Engineering, Medical aspirants who want to access content designed for JEE, NEET and KCET, will have to sign in by providing their personal, academic details. The content has synopsis, classwork questions, homework practice questions and mock tests.

The YouTube channel hosts topic wise lectures for the entrance exams.

Click here for more information about the GetCETgo portal.

