JEE Main 2020: Previous Year Question Papers And Exam Day Instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, from tomorrow, September 1, 2020. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has taken extra measures to ensure the safety of candidates. Candidates must read the exam day instructions mentioned on the JEE Main 2020 admit card and follow them on the exam day.

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2020 from September 1-6, for over 8 lakh students. This year, NTA has introduced a self declaration form that candidates must fill in and bring to the exam venue and sign in the presence of an invigilator.

Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

“The candidate has to also bring to the exam centre, the undertaking given on the admit card at Page-1 (duly filled in, except his or her signature which he or she will be required to do in the presence of Invigilator). This undertaking is in addition to the one filled online at the time of downloading the admit card, NTA said in a statement.

Scribes of the PwD candidates will also be required to bring their self declaration form to the examination venue, NTA said.

JEE Main 2020 Question Paper

Candidates can download JEE Main question papers by coaching centres, previous year’s paper and answer key by clicking on the link mentioned below:

JEE Main Question Paper

JEE Main 2020 Question Paper: How To Download

Follow the steps mentioned below to download JEE Main question paper:

Go to the download link mentioned above. Go to the table of contents. Click on the question paper you want to download. A new window will open. Download the question paper.

JEE Main 2020: What To Carry

On the exam day, candidates will be allowed to bring the following items to the examination hall:

Printout of admit card, undertaking form (filled and unsigned). A simple transparent ballpoint pen. Photo ID proof, additional photograph. Hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle. PwD certificate (if applicable). Drawing utensils -- geometry box, pencils, erasers, color pencils or crayons -- for BArch candidates.

JEE Main 2020: Prohibited Items