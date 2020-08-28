  • Home
JEE Main And NEET: 6 States File Review Petition Against Supreme Court Order To Hold Exams In September

JEE Main And NEET Exam: Six Ministers of opposition-ruled states on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in September Amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 1:10 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Six Ministers of opposition-ruled states on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 in September Amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (B S Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

At a meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue of JEE and NEET exams.

Demands For JEE And NEET Postponement

The Supreme Court on August 17 allowed NTA to go ahead with its plan to conduct JEE Main and NEET 2020 as per schedule in September. On August 24, the court rejected another plea seeking online NEET 2020 exam centres for overseas students.

Amid demands for postponement of JEE Main and NEET exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said that exams will be conducted as per schedule.

“Parents and students through email and social media have said that the exams should be conducted,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday wrote to the Education Minister, urging him to postpone the JEE and NEET 2020 exams.

Mr Soren said that since there is no way to detect and prevent a COVID-positive candidate from appearing in the examination, it would put the rest of the people present in a venue at the risk of being infected.

With PTI inputs

NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020
