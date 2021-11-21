JEE, NEET 2022: Know About Free Coaching, NTA-Approved Study Material

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE, NEET free coaching, crash course and study material: Details here (representational)

JEE Main, NEET Coaching: State governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh had earlier this year announced free coaching schemes to help students prepare for competitive exams, including the medical entrance test NEET and engineering entrance exam JEE Main. The National Testing Agency (NTA), who administers these exams, provides content-best lectures by IIT professors and subject experts to help students prepare for these entrance exams.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Here are more details about JEE Main, NEET coaching and study material.

Free JEE Main, NEET Coaching

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this year announced the Abhyudaya scheme to help students prepare for different entrance exams. Under this scheme, students are provided free coaching and financial help to prepare for JEE Main, NEET, entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

Haryana

The Haryana government had earlier this year announced that it will provide free coaching to the Class 10 and Class 12 Government school students for preparing them for entrance tests including medical, engineering and armed forces entrance tests. Find more details about the scheme here.

Delhi

The Delhi government will provide free coaching to 15,000 students from marginal communities and economically weaker sections. "Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana was made in Delhi for school children who want to become doctors, engineers, civil servants or serve any other government jobs. Many children are there from poor sections and want to study but their parents do not have enough money so that they can send them to coaching institutes. The scheme was made keeping these children in mind,” Social Welfare and Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

Scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward class (OBC) students and students whose parents have an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakh can avail the scheme.

JEE Main, NEET: IIT-PAL Lecture Series

The National Testing Agency hosts content-best video lectures -- IIT-PAL -- on the official website, nta.ac.in. Students preparing for JEE Main, NEET exams can watch these videos free of cost. These videos prepared by IIT professors and experts are available for Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology.

GetCETgo: Karnataka’s JEE Main, NEET Crash Course

For national-level entrance exams JEE Main and NEET, and the state common entrance test, KCET, the Karnataka government has launched the ‘GetCETgo’ initiative, which provides a comprehensive online crash course for less than Rs 40. Engineering, Medical aspirants who want to access content designed for JEE, NEET and KCET, will have to sign in by providing their personal and academic details. Click here for more information about the GetCETgo portal.