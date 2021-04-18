JEE Main April 2021 exam postponed

Engineering entrance exam JEE Main exam scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

"Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now," Education Minister tweeted.

📢 Announcement

Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session.



I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now. pic.twitter.com/Pe3qC2hy8T — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE Main April session".

"The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the order said.