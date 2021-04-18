  • Home
JEE Main Entrance Exam Postponed Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE Main exam scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 11:14 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Engineering entrance exam JEE Main exam scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Sunday.

"Given the current COVID-19 situation, I have advised NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now," Education Minister tweeted.

According to an official order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "looking at the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone JEE Main April session".

"The revised dates will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination," the order said.

