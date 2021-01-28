Image credit: jeemain.nta.nic.in NTA Begins JEE Main 2021 (February) Correction Window; Instructions For Candidates

JEE Main 2021 correction window for the February session has been started. The National Testing Agency started the correction facility of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Engineering aspirants who have registered for the entrance examination and want to make changes to their application forms can now visit the official website to edit the information submitted by them. As per the revised schedule, the correction window will be available till January 30.

The agency will release admit cards of JEE Main by the second week of February, 2021, for candidates who successfully completed registration on or before the last date.

JEE Main correction window: Instructions for candidates

The correction window will allow candidates to make changes to their application forms. This includes name, address, educational qualifications, and other related information.

Information provided by the candidates in their application forms, like, name of candidate, address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for a change in such particulars after the closure of the correction period will not be considered under any circumstances.

Steps For JEE Min application form correction

Go to the official website, jeemin.nta.nic.in

Click on “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021

Sign in with your application number, password

Edit your application form and submit

For image correction, click on the link available on the homepage, login with your credentials and re-upload your photograph as per size, format and style specified by the NTA

Direct link for JEE Main application form correction

Direct link for JEE Main image correction