  • Home
  • Education
  • NTA Begins JEE Main 2021 (February) Correction Window; Instructions For Candidates

NTA Begins JEE Main 2021 (February) Correction Window; Instructions For Candidates

JEE Mains correction window for the February session has been started at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 28, 2021 8:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main Application Form 2021: Correction Facility For February Exam To Begin Today
JEE Main 2021 February Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Mathematics To Study
JEE Main 2021: List Of Important Topics In Physics
No Relaxation In NEET UG, JEE Main Syllabus Worry Board Exams Students
JEE Main 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Begins On January 27
NTA Begins JEE Main 2021 (February) Correction Window; Instructions For Candidates
NTA Begins JEE Main 2021 (February) Correction Window; Instructions For Candidates
Image credit: jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2021 correction window for the February session has been started. The National Testing Agency started the correction facility of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Engineering aspirants who have registered for the entrance examination and want to make changes to their application forms can now visit the official website to edit the information submitted by them. As per the revised schedule, the correction window will be available till January 30.

The agency will release admit cards of JEE Main by the second week of February, 2021, for candidates who successfully completed registration on or before the last date.

JEE Main correction window: Instructions for candidates

The correction window will allow candidates to make changes to their application forms. This includes name, address, educational qualifications, and other related information.

Information provided by the candidates in their application forms, like, name of candidate, address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for a change in such particulars after the closure of the correction period will not be considered under any circumstances.

Steps For JEE Min application form correction

Go to the official website, jeemin.nta.nic.in

Click on “Application Correction JEE (Main) 2021

Sign in with your application number, password

Edit your application form and submit

For image correction, click on the link available on the homepage, login with your credentials and re-upload your photograph as per size, format and style specified by the NTA

Direct link for JEE Main application form correction

Direct link for JEE Main image correction

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main correction JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM Sambalpur Announces Admissions To PhD Programmes
IIM Sambalpur Announces Admissions To PhD Programmes
25 Students Test Positive For Coronavirus in Karnataka
25 Students Test Positive For Coronavirus in Karnataka
IIT Jodhpur Develops New Sterilisation System
IIT Jodhpur Develops New Sterilisation System
Maharashtra Minister Visits Schools As Classes 5 To 8 Resume
Maharashtra Minister Visits Schools As Classes 5 To 8 Resume
Haryana To Provide Free Textbooks To Schedule Castes College Students
Haryana To Provide Free Textbooks To Schedule Castes College Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................