JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Updates On Exam Pattern, Medium Of Question Paper

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2023 exam syllabus. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main syllabus through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. There will be three sections in the BE and BTech paper of the JEE Main 2023 paper which include Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The JEE Mains 2023 comprises two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE and BTech). And paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the country. The exam will be held in two sessions in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For every correct answer or the most appropriate answer in the JEE Mains 2023 exam, four marks (+4) will be awarded. For incorrect answers or multiple answers, candidates will get a minus one (-1) mark. And for unanswered or marked for review no marks will be given. Also Read || #JEEMain2023 Trends On Twitter; Aspirants Want January Session Be Deferred, Says It Clashes With Boards

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE Mains 2023 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The option of language for question paper should be exercised while filling up the application form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage. However, for the correctness of the questions in all the question papers, the English version will be taken as the final.