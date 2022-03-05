JEE Mains 2022 Registration Underway: FAQs On Application Process, Number Of Attempts

JEE Main 2022 FAQs

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2022 application process is underway. Students who what to register and apply for the engineering entrance examination can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 will be held in two sessions this year - first between April 16 and April 21, and the second session from May 24 to May 29. The last date to apply online for Session 1 is March 31.

Optional questions which were introduced last year will continue to exist in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

“For Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2, each Subject will have two sections. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain Questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In Section B, candidates have to attempt any 05 (five) questions out of 10,” the NTA said.

JEE Main 2022 Application Form: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the JEE Main date and time?

Answer: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which administers the engineering entrance test, JEE Main, will hold the exams in two sessions this year - first between April 16 and April 21, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

Question: What is the JEE Main official website link?

Answer: The following is the JEE Main 2022 official websites link:

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Question: How to apply for JEE Main 2022?

Answer: These are the application steps:

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and print the confirmation page

Question: Will applicants be allowed to edit the JEE Main application form?

Answer: While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, an official statement said.

Question: What document will be required during JEE Main application form?

Answer: Details Of Documents To Be Uploaded

Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size

Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format

Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

Question: When will application window for JEE Main session 2 open?

Answer: The Application window for Session 2 will be re-opened later on after the completion of JEE Main session 1.

Question: Whether the JEE Main 2022 will be held in a different medium?

Answer: JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, the official statement said.