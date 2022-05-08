  • Home
JEE Mains 2022 To Be Conducted Soon; Check Syllabus, Exam Modes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 admit card soon on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 8, 2022 12:44 pm IST

JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted between June 20 to 29, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Mains 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main 2022, session 1 in June 2022. The JEE Main 2022 will be held between June 20 to 29, 2022. The candidates who are willing to appear for the test have already gone through the application process which ended last month. Now JEE Main 2022 aspirants are waiting for the admit cards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 admit card soon on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The aspirants who are preparing for the undergraduate engineering entrance exams are now drawing up their preparation plan to secure the best scores possible in the exam. Here we are going to talk about the important details every JEE Main 2022 aspirants need to know.

“For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” NTA said in the information bulletin.

JEE Main 2022 Syllabus

To cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction in the syllabus, the NTA has decided to provide choice in one Section of each Subject of Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2A and 2B.

However, the total number of questions to be attempted will remain the same. For Physics there will be 25 questions, for Chemistry it will be 25, and for Mathematics the questions to be attempted are 25.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Modes

Here are the Examination modes every JEE Main 2022 aspirant should be aware of.

  • Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.
  • Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.
  • Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.
JEE Main 2022

