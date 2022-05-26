JEE Mains 2022 Admit Card Release Date Soon; Self Declaration Form, Key Points For Applicants

JEE Main 2022 admit card release date soon

The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main admit card for session 1 scheduled to be conducted between June 20 and June 29 will be released soon. The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), like in previous years, will ask the candidates to fill up a self-declaration (undertaking) along with the JEE Main admit card. On the JEE Main self-declaration form, applicants will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre. NTA JEE Main 2022 admit card will be made available on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!



In the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking, engineering aspirants taking the exam will have to undertake that they have read the instructions, and guidelines related to the exam. Candidates, in previous years, have been asked to mention if they had any flu-like symptoms – cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat or runny nose, body ache – in the last 14 days.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Main 2022 BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

According to the JEE Main exam pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper is conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.