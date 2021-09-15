JEE Main Toppers: 18 Score Full Marks; Meet 100 Percentile Scorers Here

Meet the JEE Main toppers here

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result has been declared. As many as 44 students who appeared for the JEE Main BTech, or Paper 1, exams have scored 100 percentile marks. In a first, a total of 18 students have shared the top rank.

While four students from Andhra Pradesh alone have bagged the top position, three students from Rajasthan and two each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have been placed in Rank 1 of JEE Main 2021 August session. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab and Chandigarh have one topper each.

These are the first rank holders of JEE Main 2021 Session 4 result. Atharva Abhijit Tambat (Maharashtra); Gaurab Das (Karnataka); Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar); Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva, Karanam Lokesh and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu (Andhra Pradesh); Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan); Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi); Amaiya Singhal and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh); Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

The administering body of the engineering entrance test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.ac.in --has published the results of JEE Main 2021. Along with the JEE Main 2021 results, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main scorecards and all-India ranks using their application number and password.

Candidates scoring marks above the NTA JEE Main 2021 cut-off will be able to apply for the JoSAA counselling process for admission to the UG engineering programmes at IIITs, NITs and CFTIs. The top 2.5 lakh scorers will be able to register online for JEE Advanced for admission to the IITs.