Image credit: Twitter @ANI JEE Main Topper Saket Jha Expresses Gratitude To Teachers, Family

Saket Jha, who secured a position in the top six by scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) examination, expressed gratitude to his teachers and family.

The JEE (Main) results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Saket took coaching at a private institute in Rajasthan's Kota from Class 9.

"I used to study for 6 to 8 hours every day. I came here to the institute when I was in class 9. The environment here is good for studies with healthy competition between students. We get inspired when we see others doing well," said Saket on Tuesday.

"I thank the school, it's faculties, my family, mathematics, physics and chemistry teacher for helping me achieve this success," he added.

Sanjay Kumar Jha his father said, " This is a speechless and proud moment for me" adding that "I knew that Saket could get good marks in the exam.".

JEE (Main) examination for BE/BTech was conducted by the National Testing Agency from February 24 to 26 this year.

A total number of 6.52 lack candidates appeared in the examination

The examination was conducted in 331 cities in 828 Centres.

The examination was conducted for the first time in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.