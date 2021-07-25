JEE Main Third Session Analysis Of Day 3 Forenoon Shift: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students

  • Home
JEE Main 2021: The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by a moderate Chemistry and Mathematics.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 25, 2021 1:57 pm IST

JEE Main 3rd Session analysis of Day 3 forenoon shift
New Delhi:

The forenoon shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the third day of the July session had a “balanced paper” as per students. The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by a moderate Chemistry and Mathematics.

Recommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was the same as the February and March session of JEE Main.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 2 Afternoon Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

  • Difficulty Level: Moderate

  • Questions from all chapters

  • Weightage was given to Chapter of Conic Sections and Probability which had more than one question

  • Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

  • Difficulty Level: Easy

  • Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity and AC Circuits

  • Numerical based questions were easy.

  • More weightage was given to Communication Systems and Modern Physics.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

  • Difficulty Level: Moderate

  • Organic Chemistry was given more weightage

  • Chapters like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Biomolecules were given more weightage

  • Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT

  • Inorganic Chemistry had questions from P-block elements

  • Physical chemistry had questions in the Numerical based section only

