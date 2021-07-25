JEE Main Third Session Analysis Of Day 3 Forenoon Shift: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students
JEE Main 2021: The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by a moderate Chemistry and Mathematics.
The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was the same as the February and March session of JEE Main.
The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths
Difficulty Level: Moderate
Questions from all chapters
Weightage was given to Chapter of Conic Sections and Probability which had more than one question
Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper
Difficulty Level: Easy
Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity and AC Circuits
Numerical based questions were easy.
More weightage was given to Communication Systems and Modern Physics.
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry
Difficulty Level: Moderate
Organic Chemistry was given more weightage
Chapters like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Biomolecules were given more weightage
Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT
Inorganic Chemistry had questions from P-block elements
Physical chemistry had questions in the Numerical based section only