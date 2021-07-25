JEE Main Third Session Analysis Of Day 3 Forenoon Shift: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students

JEE Main 3rd Session analysis of Day 3 forenoon shift

The forenoon shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the third day of the July session had a “balanced paper” as per students. The first shift held from 9 am to 12 noon was conducted for a total of 300 marks. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by a moderate Chemistry and Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was the same as the February and March session of JEE Main.

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Questions from all chapters

Weightage was given to Chapter of Conic Sections and Probability which had more than one question

Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy

Questions asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity and AC Circuits

Numerical based questions were easy.

More weightage was given to Communication Systems and Modern Physics.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry