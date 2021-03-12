Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Admit Card (March) Released; Things New Candidates Must Know

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card for March session was released yesterday, March 11, and the download links are available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While those candidates who took JEE Main in February, and those who appeared for it last year know rules related to exam day, new candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card to avoid any confusion. These instructions include a list of things that students are allowed to bring to the exam centre, along with the list of prohibited items, dress code, and guidelines related to COVID-19, among other things.

There is a section of self declaration undertaking on the admit card where candidates have been asked to record their health status and recent travel history. Here is a list of things students must know before appearing in JEE Main 2021 March exams: