JEE Main 2021 Admit Card (March) Released; Things New Candidates Must Know

JEE Main: Things New Candidates Must Know Before Appearing In March Exam
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card for March session was released yesterday, March 11, and the download links are available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. While those candidates who took JEE Main in February, and those who appeared for it last year know rules related to exam day, new candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card to avoid any confusion. These instructions include a list of things that students are allowed to bring to the exam centre, along with the list of prohibited items, dress code, and guidelines related to COVID-19, among other things.
There is a section of self declaration undertaking on the admit card where candidates have been asked to record their health status and recent travel history. Here is a list of things students must know before appearing in JEE Main 2021 March exams:
Fill the self declaration form, paste your photograph, put your fingerprint as instructed, but do not sign it. You will have to sign it in the exam centre, in presence of an invigilator.
As per the official dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear “shoes or footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons”. Those candidates who wear specific attire due to religious reasons must report to the exam centre early for “thorough checking and mandatory frisking”.
Candidates are not allowed to carry any metallic objects, handbags, gadgets, electronic items or communication devices. They are also not allowed to wear jewellery ornaments.
Carry additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet and a photo ID for verification.
There will be a dropbox at the exam centre where candidates must drop their rough worksheets. Failing to submit the rough sheet could result in disqualification.
Do not use any unfair means. According to the JEE Main information brochure, candidates found to use unfair practice will be disqualified and banned from appearing in the exam for a period of time.
With respect to the COVID-19 norms, candidates must wear face masks. NTA will be providing 3-ply face masks at the exam centres that need to be worn by the candidates.
Carry water, hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Read the instructions carefully for other instructions related to the exam.
The March session of JEE Main is only for BTech and BE aspirants. For Architecture and Planning students, the exam will be held again in May.
There will be no all India Rank (AIR) list in March results. The list will be announced during the May result.