JEE Main 2021 Syllabus For Paper 1: List Of Topics Students Should Not Miss

With less than a month’s time left for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 takers of the February session, it is important to identify the most important topics and prepare the time table for revision accordingly. As the JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26, all the students appearing in February session must be at the final leg of their preparation.

The National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2021 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main syllabus 2021 pdf has the subject-wise topics which will be asked in JEE Main 2021. NTA has released JEE Main 2021 syllabus for both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan).

Since it’s not possible to cover the entire JEE Main syllabus 2021 in the last 15 days, one must have an understanding of the strong as well as weak areas. To identify the same, a list of important topics has been provided below to cross-check what has been covered and what’s still lying in the to-do list.

JEE Main Physics Syllabus 2021

Section A

•Physics and measurement

•Rotational motion

•Thermodynamics

•Kinematics

•Work, energy and power

•Properties of solids and liquids

•Gravitation

•Laws of motion

•Oscillations and waves

•Electronic devices

•Kinetic theory of gases

•Current electricity

•Communication systems

•Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

•Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

•Optics

•Electromagnetic waves

•Atoms and nuclei

•Electrostatics

Section B

•Experimental Skills

JEE Main Chemistry Syllabus 2021

The syllabus of Chemistry has been divided into Physical, Organic, and Inorganic chemistry.

JEE Main Syllabus 2021 for Physical Chemistry

•Some basic concepts in chemistry

•States of matter

•Atomic structure

•Chemical bonding and molecular structure

•Chemical thermodynamics

•Solutions

•Equilibrium

•Redox reactions and electrochemistry

•Chemical kinetics

•Surface chemistry

JEE Mains 2021 Syllabus for Organic Chemistry

•Purification and characterisation of organic compounds

•Hydrocarbons

•Chemistry in everyday life

•Principles related to practical chemistry

•Organic compounds containing halogens

•Organic compounds containing oxygen

•Organic compounds containing nitrogen

•Polymers

•Some basic principles of organic chemistry

•Biomolecules

JEE Mains Syllabus 2021 for Inorganic Chemistry

•Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

•Hydrogen

•Block elements

•P Block elements group 13 to group 18 elements

•d- and f - block elements

•Coordination compounds

•Environmental chemistry

•General principles and processes of isolation of metals

JEE Main Mathematics Syllabus 2021

•Complex numbers and quadratic equations

•Matrices and determinants

•Sets, relations and functions

•Mathematical induction

•Permutations and combinations

•Mathematical reasoning

•Limit, continuity and differentiability

•Integral calculus

•Three-dimensional geometry

•Differential equations

•Binomial theorem and its simple applications

•Sequence and Series

•Vector algebra

•Statistics and probability

•Trigonometry

•Co-ordinate geometry

•Dual nature of matter and radiation

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Date

NTA will be releasing the JEE Main admit card 2021 on the official website soon. Once released, all the candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had earlier said in an official notice that it would release the JEE Main admit card 2021 in the second week of February, however, the JEE Main admit card 2021 date and time is still unclear. For the candidates to download their JEE Main 2021 admit card, application number and password or date of birth would be required.