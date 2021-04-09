JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year
Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat through JEE Main can check the previous year’s cut-off for SVNIT Surat to get an idea about the ranks at which admissions may be possible this year.
The final cut-off marks for admission to SVNIT Surat will be released during the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process in the form of opening and closing ranks. In the National Institute of Technology (NITs), 50 per cent of seats are reserved for the home state candidates and the other 50 per cent seats are for the candidates belonging to other states.
The admission cut-off is different for home state and other state candidates. Also, cut-off scores vary as per branch and category of the candidate depending on the factors mentioned below:
- The difficulty level of the JEE Main 2021 exam
- Preferences opted by the candidates in addition to the seats available for the course
- Category of the candidate
- Previous years’ cut-off trends
Candidates can check the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off provided below to understand the ranks at which they may get admission.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For SVNIT Surat
Course
Category
HS- CR
OS- CR
CSE
OBC Male
3061
2189
OBC Female
7564
4368
EWS Male
1366
932
EWS Female
2362
1424
Gen Male
6076
5227
Gen Female
11766
8486
SC Male
1542
1152
SC Female
2534
2152
ST Male
307
369
ST Female
982
1268
EE
OBC Male
13672
5222
OBC Female
40570
10181
EWS Male
5808
2909
EWS Female
11039
4839
Gen Male
23974
15976
Gen Female
31701
20842
SC Male
5072
3641
SC Female
16105
3874
ST Male
1243
1197
ST Female
1295
1361
ECE
OBC Male
9546
3996
OBC Female
14930
8503
EWS Male
4592
2000
EWS Female
7214
2836
Gen Male
16652
11663
Gen Female
19418
16804
SC Male
4056
3001
SC Female
8725
4616
ST Male
1721
1264
ST Female
2907
1310
ME
OBC Male
14842
6888
OBC Female
45989
16898
EWS Male
7269
3825
EWS Female
21845
6411
Gen Male
29001
21407
Gen Female
58748
36768
SC Male
13757
4389
SC Female
14269
8315
ST Male
2002
1561
ST Female
4605
1615
HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank
For admission into NITs, candidates will have to apply for counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling for admission will be conducted after the declaration of JEE Advanced result.