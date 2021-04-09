JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year

Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat through JEE Main can check the previous year’s cut-off for SVNIT Surat to get an idea about the ranks at which admissions may be possible this year.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 8:44 am IST

New Delhi:

The cut-off marks of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat will be released after the completion of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 exam process. The cut-off score is different from the minimum qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying marks are decided before the exam is held, but the cut-off is derived after the exam over and it is based on several factors including the difficulty level of the question paper. Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat through JEE Main can check the previous year’s cut-off for SVNIT Surat to get an idea about the ranks at which admissions may be possible this year.

The final cut-off marks for admission to SVNIT Surat will be released during the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process in the form of opening and closing ranks. In the National Institute of Technology (NITs), 50 per cent of seats are reserved for the home state candidates and the other 50 per cent seats are for the candidates belonging to other states.

The admission cut-off is different for home state and other state candidates. Also, cut-off scores vary as per branch and category of the candidate depending on the factors mentioned below:

  • The difficulty level of the JEE Main 2021 exam
  • Preferences opted by the candidates in addition to the seats available for the course
  • Category of the candidate
  • Previous years’ cut-off trends

Candidates can check the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off provided below to understand the ranks at which they may get admission.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For SVNIT Surat

Course

Category

HS- CR

OS- CR

CSE

OBC Male

3061

2189

OBC Female

7564

4368

EWS Male

1366

932

EWS Female

2362

1424

Gen Male

6076

5227

Gen Female

11766

8486

SC Male

1542

1152

SC Female

2534

2152

ST Male

307

369

ST Female

982

1268

EE

OBC Male

13672

5222

OBC Female

40570

10181

EWS Male

5808

2909

EWS Female

11039

4839

Gen Male

23974

15976

Gen Female

31701

20842

SC Male

5072

3641

SC Female

16105

3874

ST Male

1243

1197

ST Female

1295

1361

ECE

OBC Male

9546

3996

OBC Female

14930

8503

EWS Male

4592

2000

EWS Female

7214

2836

Gen Male

16652

11663

Gen Female

19418

16804

SC Male

4056

3001

SC Female

8725

4616

ST Male

1721

1264

ST Female

2907

1310

ME

OBC Male

14842

6888

OBC Female

45989

16898

EWS Male

7269

3825

EWS Female

21845

6411

Gen Male

29001

21407

Gen Female

58748

36768

SC Male

13757

4389

SC Female

14269

8315

ST Male

2002

1561

ST Female

4605

1615


HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

For admission into NITs, candidates will have to apply for counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling for admission will be conducted after the declaration of JEE Advanced result.

