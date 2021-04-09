JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year

Check previous year's JEE Main cut-off for SVNIT Surat

The cut-off marks of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) Surat will be released after the completion of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 exam process. The cut-off score is different from the minimum qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying marks are decided before the exam is held, but the cut-off is derived after the exam over and it is based on several factors including the difficulty level of the question paper. Students seeking admission to SVNIT Surat through JEE Main can check the previous year’s cut-off for SVNIT Surat to get an idea about the ranks at which admissions may be possible this year.

The final cut-off marks for admission to SVNIT Surat will be released during the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process in the form of opening and closing ranks. In the National Institute of Technology (NITs), 50 per cent of seats are reserved for the home state candidates and the other 50 per cent seats are for the candidates belonging to other states.

The admission cut-off is different for home state and other state candidates. Also, cut-off scores vary as per branch and category of the candidate depending on the factors mentioned below:

The difficulty level of the JEE Main 2021 exam

Preferences opted by the candidates in addition to the seats available for the course

Category of the candidate

Previous years’ cut-off trends

Candidates can check the previous year’s JEE Main cut-off provided below to understand the ranks at which they may get admission.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off For SVNIT Surat

Course Category HS- CR OS- CR CSE OBC Male 3061 2189 OBC Female 7564 4368 EWS Male 1366 932 EWS Female 2362 1424 Gen Male 6076 5227 Gen Female 11766 8486 SC Male 1542 1152 SC Female 2534 2152 ST Male 307 369 ST Female 982 1268 EE OBC Male 13672 5222 OBC Female 40570 10181 EWS Male 5808 2909 EWS Female 11039 4839 Gen Male 23974 15976 Gen Female 31701 20842 SC Male 5072 3641 SC Female 16105 3874 ST Male 1243 1197 ST Female 1295 1361 ECE OBC Male 9546 3996 OBC Female 14930 8503 EWS Male 4592 2000 EWS Female 7214 2836 Gen Male 16652 11663 Gen Female 19418 16804 SC Male 4056 3001 SC Female 8725 4616 ST Male 1721 1264 ST Female 2907 1310 ME OBC Male 14842 6888 OBC Female 45989 16898 EWS Male 7269 3825 EWS Female 21845 6411 Gen Male 29001 21407 Gen Female 58748 36768 SC Male 13757 4389 SC Female 14269 8315 ST Male 2002 1561 ST Female 4605 1615





HS- CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS- CR: Other State Closing Rank

For admission into NITs, candidates will have to apply for counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling for admission will be conducted after the declaration of JEE Advanced result.