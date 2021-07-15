JEE Main Session 4 Exam Dates Revised, Now In August-September: Education Minister

JEE session 4 exam dates have been revised

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 4 exam dates have been revised. JEE Main Session 4 will now be held between August 26 and September 2, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced. The dates, the Education Minister said, have been revised in view of the "persistent demand" from JEE aspirants and to enable the applicants to maximise their performance. JEE Session 4 was earlier scheduled from July 27 to August 2. As many as 7.32 lakh students have already registered for JEE Main Session 4.

The JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has also extended the application deadline for registering to JEE Main Session 4. Candidates can now register for BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) till July 20 at the official website of NTA--nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the @DG_NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE(Main) 2021 Exam. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2021

Admit cards for the third session of JEE Main 2021, scheduled for July, have been released. In the third session, only Engineering aspirants will take the exam but in session 4, Planning and Architecture candidates will also appear.

The JEE Main third and fourth sessions were scheduled for April and May but had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid crisis. Fresh dates for the two sessions were announced earlier this month. The NTA has also increased the number of exam cities for the remaining two sessions.