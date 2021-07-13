  • Home
JEE Main 2021: Candidates registering for BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) must visit the official website of NTA--nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in—to fill the online application forms.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 13, 2021 10:12 am IST

New Delhi:

Registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for the postponed May 2021 (Session 4) is in progress. The National Testing Agency (NTA) was to conclude the application process yesterday, however, in view of the representations received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, the Agency has decided to allow the candidates to register by 5 pm today. Candidates can pay the application fee by 9 pm.

“On account of difficulties being experienced by them [candidates] due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it…(and) with a view to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for the submission of online application form by new candidates and withdrawal/correction by the existing/interested candidates for the exam,” NTA said in an official circular.

Candidates registering for BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) must visit the official website of NTA--nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in—to fill the online application forms.

The third session examination will commence on July 20 and continue till July 25. JEE Main session 4 will be held from July 27 to August 2.

The Agency will soon release the JEE Main admit card 2021 download link for the third session. JEE Main April admit card 2021 release date hasn’t been announced officially yet, however, it is expected to be released shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Download Link

The JEE Main admit card 2021 comprises the candidate’s personal details, address of the examination centre, time, and instructions for the exam day. The admit card will also contain a self-declaration form which is to be filled by the students and declare their health conditions.

