JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 8

JEE Main answer key out; results soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main answer keys for the fourth session have been released. JEE Mains 2021 session 4 was held between August 26 and September 2. The tests held in two shifts everyday have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to several undergraduate engineering institutes across the nation. NTA has allowed the aspirants to raise objections against the provisional JEE Main answer key till September 8 (10 am). The details of raising objections including formats and uploading relevant supporting documents have been mentioned in the official website of NTA -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

Candidates can fill the online application form and challenge the provisional JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key. To raise objections, NTA will charge a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Candidates can challenge this provisional answer key till 10 am of September 8. However, the online payment of the processing fee can be made upto 11 am.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 06 September 2021 to 08 September 2021 (up to 10:00 A.M.),” an NTA statement read.

After considering the objections raised by the aspirants, NTA will release the final JEE Main answer key 2021 session 4 and the results and JEE Main cut off marks. The JEE Main result will mention details of the percentile scores, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut-off 2021.