JEE Main Session 4 Analysis Of Day 4 Forenoon Shift: “Moderate-Level Paper”, Say Students
JEE Main Paper Today: The questions asked on the JEE Main exam on September 1, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”.
The first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the fourth day of the fourth session had a moderate level paper with the toughest Mathematics and easiest Chemistry paper. The questions asked on the JEE Main exam on September 1, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”.
The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FIITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.
The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths
Moderate level paper
Questions were asked from all chapters
Few Numerical-Based questions required lengthy calculations
Weightage was given to Chapters of Calculus and Algebra
There were questions from Chapters of Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Probability in Algebra as well as Limits, Definite Integral, Differential Equation in Calculus
Some students reported this section tough, while few said this section was lengthy.
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper
Easy to Moderate level paper
Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity
Class 12 Chapters dominated the paper as far as coverage of chapters is considered
More weightage was given to Electrostatics, Electromagnetism, Modern physics and Optics
Few numerical-based questions were lengthy
Few students felt this section was lengthy but easy
JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry
Easy level of question paper
Organic and Inorganic Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Physical Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT
Questions were asked from like Environmental Chemistry, Chemistry in Everyday life, Ores and Metallurgy and p-block elements
This section was the easiest