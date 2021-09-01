JEE Main Session 4 Analysis Of Day 4 Forenoon Shift: “Moderate-Level Paper”, Say Students

JEE Main analysis of today's paper

The first shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the fourth day of the fourth session had a moderate level paper with the toughest Mathematics and easiest Chemistry paper. The questions asked on the JEE Main exam on September 1, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FIITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Moderate level paper

Questions were asked from all chapters

Few Numerical-Based questions required lengthy calculations

Weightage was given to Chapters of Calculus and Algebra

There were questions from Chapters of Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Probability in Algebra as well as Limits, Definite Integral, Differential Equation in Calculus

Some students reported this section tough, while few said this section was lengthy.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Easy to Moderate level paper

Questions were asked from Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Fluids, Current Electricity

Class 12 Chapters dominated the paper as far as coverage of chapters is considered

More weightage was given to Electrostatics, Electromagnetism, Modern physics and Optics

Few numerical-based questions were lengthy

Few students felt this section was lengthy but easy

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry