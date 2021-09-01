JEE Main Session 4 Afternoon Paper Analysis: Paper Was “Balanced”

  • Home
The BTech paper in the second half of the fourth day of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) was of a moderate level, found students who wrote it on September 1.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 10:25 pm IST

JEE Main 2021 question paper was of a moderate level
New Delhi:

The BTech paper in the second half of the fourth day of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) was of a moderate level, found students who wrote it on September 1. Maths was the toughest of the three subjects and Chemistry the easiest.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

On the whole, the JEE Main 2021 fourth day afternoon paper was "balanced", said an analysis of students' reactions by coaching institute, FIITJEE.

The JEE Main 2021 question paper consisted of three parts, Physics, Chemistry, and Maths respectively. Each section has 30 questions. In which, 20 questions were Multiple choice questions(MCQs) and 10 questions were numerical based but students were to attempt any 5 of them. All in all, the question paper had 90 questions.

Here's what FIITJEE's analysis of the second-shift engineering paper says about each of the sections.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths Paper

Moderate to difficult level paper

  • Questions were of moderate level and lengthy.

  • Weightage was given to Chapters of Calculus, 3D and Vector Algebra

  • There were tricky questions from Chapters of Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Probability & Matrices, Properties of Definite Integral & Differential Equation.

  • Questions were also asked from Chapters of Circle and Ellipse

  • Maths part was lengthy and questions were tricky, as per the students

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Physics paper was balanced

  • This section covered almost every chapter

  • Questions were asked from Kinematics, EM Waves, Electromagnetic Induction, Heat and Thermodynamics, Semiconductors, Modern Physics & Optics.

  • Some of the numerical-based questions had lengthy calculation

  • As per the students, this section was lengthy but easy

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

The paper was judged to be easy.

  • Organic and Inorganic Chemistry dominated the question paper

  • Physical chemistry was covered through numerical based questions only

  • Questions were asked from chapters of General Organic Chemistry, Oxygen Containing Compounds in Organic Chemistry.

  • In Inorganic Chemistry, questions were asked from s-block and p- block elements, Ores & Metallurgy, Environmental Chemistry.

  • Questions were asked directly from NCERT

  • According to the students' reaction, this section was easiest in the paper

