JEE Main Session 4 Afternoon Paper Analysis: Paper Was “Balanced”

JEE Main 2021 question paper was of a moderate level

The BTech paper in the second half of the fourth day of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2021) was of a moderate level, found students who wrote it on September 1. Maths was the toughest of the three subjects and Chemistry the easiest.

On the whole, the JEE Main 2021 fourth day afternoon paper was "balanced", said an analysis of students' reactions by coaching institute, FIITJEE.

The JEE Main 2021 question paper consisted of three parts, Physics, Chemistry, and Maths respectively. Each section has 30 questions. In which, 20 questions were Multiple choice questions(MCQs) and 10 questions were numerical based but students were to attempt any 5 of them. All in all, the question paper had 90 questions.

Here's what FIITJEE's analysis of the second-shift engineering paper says about each of the sections.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths Paper

Moderate to difficult level paper

Questions were of moderate level and lengthy.

Weightage was given to Chapters of Calculus, 3D and Vector Algebra

There were tricky questions from Chapters of Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Probability & Matrices, Properties of Definite Integral & Differential Equation.

Questions were also asked from Chapters of Circle and Ellipse

Maths part was lengthy and questions were tricky, as per the students

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Physics paper was balanced

This section covered almost every chapter

Questions were asked from Kinematics, EM Waves, Electromagnetic Induction, Heat and Thermodynamics, Semiconductors, Modern Physics & Optics.

Some of the numerical-based questions had lengthy calculation

As per the students, this section was lengthy but easy

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

The paper was judged to be easy.