JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Expected Shortly

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Releasing Soon

Admit cards for Session 4 of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021, are expected shortly. As per the reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit cards this week for those who have applied for Session 4 of JEE Main 2021. Candidates will be able to access their admit cards from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Students will be required to fill in the credentials like application number and Date of Birth to check and download their admit cards. JEE Main 2021 Session 4 will be held it August end and the first week of September for both papers. Keep checking the official website for updates and details regarding Session 4.

As per the official notice launched by NTA, the extended dates of the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 are 26, 27, 31 August, and 1, 2 September 2021

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website NTA/JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the admit card link (Link will be live once the admit card is released)

On the login window, enter the asked credentials

The admit card will appear on the screen

Take a screenshot and take a printout of the JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card for future use.

Admit card will be required in the exam center along with valid identity proof like Aadhar Card. Read the admit card carefully as it is mandatory to follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

Around 7.32 lacs students have registered for the JEE Main Session 4.

In case of any doubts, students can reach out to the NTA authorities through their contact number- 011-40759000 or email id- jeemain@nta.ac.in.