JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Expected Shortly

Admit cards for Session 4 of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021, are expected shortly. Candidates will be able to access their admit cards from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 15, 2021 4:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

BHU UET, PET 2021: Application Process Started, Know How To Apply
JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released
MHT CET 2021: Correction Window Opens, Check How To Access
TS ICET 2021 Hall Ticket Released; Exam On August 19, 20
NEET 2021: Today Is The Last Date To Pay Examination Fee
Over 98 Per Cent Of Arts Students Declared Passed In Class 12 Odisha Board Exams
JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Expected Shortly
JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Releasing Soon
New Delhi:

Admit cards for Session 4 of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021, are expected shortly. As per the reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the admit cards this week for those who have applied for Session 4 of JEE Main 2021. Candidates will be able to access their admit cards from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

Students will be required to fill in the credentials like application number and Date of Birth to check and download their admit cards. JEE Main 2021 Session 4 will be held it August end and the first week of September for both papers. Keep checking the official website for updates and details regarding Session 4.

As per the official notice launched by NTA, the extended dates of the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 are 26, 27, 31 August, and 1, 2 September 2021

JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Go to the official website NTA/JEE Main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the admit card link (Link will be live once the admit card is released)

  • On the login window, enter the asked credentials

  • The admit card will appear on the screen

  • Take a screenshot and take a printout of the JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card for future use.

Admit card will be required in the exam center along with valid identity proof like Aadhar Card. Read the admit card carefully as it is mandatory to follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card.

Around 7.32 lacs students have registered for the JEE Main Session 4.

In case of any doubts, students can reach out to the NTA authorities through their contact number- 011-40759000 or email id- jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Registration Begins, Apply By September 6
BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Registration Begins, Apply By September 6
AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar, Check Details
AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar, Check Details
Education And Health Sector Chief Focus Area Of My Government: Sikkim Chief Minister
Education And Health Sector Chief Focus Area Of My Government: Sikkim Chief Minister
BHU UET, PET 2021: Application Process Started, Know How To Apply
BHU UET, PET 2021: Application Process Started, Know How To Apply
JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released
JIPMAT 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................