JEE Main Session 3 Result Date Soon; JEE Main 2021 Re-Exam Gets Over Today

JEE Main April session result date soon

The Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main, session 3 result date will be announced soon. JEE Main 2021 third session was held from July 20 to July 27, and for the Maharashtra students affected by flood and landslides, JEE Main 2021 session 3 was held on August 3 and August 4. The entrance test, administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. Along with the JEE Man session 3 result, NTA will also declare the cut-off and release the scorecard. JEE Main cut-off mark is the last rank for which admission to the engineering institutes will be made.

This year, over seven lakh students have registered for the JEE Main 2021 third session. To check the JEE Main result 2021, candidates have to use the JEE Main login ids and insert their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

To Download JEE Main Results Session 3

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the "View result/Score card" link

Login using JEE Main 2021 Application Number and Date of Birth

Submit and access the JEE Main result

Since JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores. Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

JEE Main 2021 Results: Tie-Breaking Procedure

The JEE Main paper comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject had multiple-choice questions of 4 marks each and numerical based questions. The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order -

(a) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test

(b) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics in the test

(c) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test

(d) Candidates older in age to be preferred