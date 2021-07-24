JEE Main Session 3: Maharashtra Students Affected By Rain To Get Another Chance, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Rain-affected students in Maharashtra to get another chance to apear for JEE Main

The students of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara from Maharashtra who will be unable to take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 3 due to heavy rains in the state on July 22 and July 27 will be allowed to re-appear for the engineering entrance test again. The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan in a social media post announced that the JEE Main administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-conduct JEE Main for all the candidates who will not be able to take them on July 25 and July 27 in view of heavy rains in the state. The JEE Main re-exam dates will be announced soon.

Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted APPLY NOW | Recommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

The Education Minister in his Twitter account said: “In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3.”

“Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, and Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 and 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity, and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA,” he added.

The third session of JEE main has been scheduled on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021 . NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully. As many as 7,09,519 students have registered for the third session of JEE Main.

All those students who have attempted Paper 1 in the first shift of JEE Main 2021 session 3 on July 20 had reviewed the paper as moderate. In terms of order of difficulty, Maths and Chemistry were of moderate level, while Physics was easiest amongst the three subjects on Day 1. While the Btech, BE paper held on the second day (July 22) of the third session had a “balanced paper in terms of coverage of chapters”. The questions on Day 2, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and “toughest” Mathematics.