JEE Main Session 3 Last Day Analysis Of Forenoon Shift: “Moderate-Level Paper”, Say Students

JEE Main analysis 2021 of July 27th forenoon shift

The forenoon session of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the fourth day, July 27 of the third session had a “moderate-level paper” as per students. The first shift conducted today from 9 am to 12 noon was held for a total of 300 marks. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by a moderate Chemistry and Mathematics.

The JEE Main 2021 BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had a moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was tougher than the JEE Main February session.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 3 Forenoon Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. The numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus and Algebra.

Weightage was given to chapter like Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3 D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra

Numerical Based questions were lengthy and tricky

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy

Questions were asked from Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity and AC Circuits

Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

Few fact-based questions from class XII chapters of NCERT were also asked

Overall this section was easy

Balanced section

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Inorganic Chemistry was given more weightage compared to Physical and Organic Chemistry

Physical Chemistry was only asked in Numerical Section

There were questions from Solid-state apart from Coordination Chemistry

Numerical Based questions were tricky, as per a few students

All those students who have taken the BE/ BTech paper on the first shift of JEE Main 2021 session 3 on July 20 had reviewed the paper as moderate. While the Btech/ BE paper held on the second day and third day of the JEE Main third session had a “balanced paper in terms of coverage of chapters”.