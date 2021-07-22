  • Home
The second shift held from 3 pm to 6 pm was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and “toughest” Mathematics.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 9:02 pm IST

JEE Main Session 3: Chemistry Was “Easiest”; Paper 1 Analysis Of Day 2 Afternoon Shift
JEE Main paper 1 afternoon shift analysis
New Delhi:

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the second day of the third session had a “balanced paper in terms of coverage of chapters”. The second shift held from 3 pm to 6 pm was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was easiest followed by Physics and “toughest” Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was easier than the February and March session.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 2 Afternoon Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

  • Difficulty Level: Moderate to Difficult

  • Majority questions from chapters in Coordinate Geometry, Calculus, 3D and Vector Algebra.

  • There were questions from Binomial Theorem, Probability and Matrices in Numerical based section.

  • Moderate level and lengthy

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

  • Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

  • Questions asked from Gravitation, Current Electricity, Modern Physics, Heat and Thermodynamics

  • Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

  • Questions covered all chapters of Class 11 and 12

  • Balanced section.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry

  • Difficulty Level: Easy

  • Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry had some tricky questions.

  • Physical Chemistry was only in Integer Type

