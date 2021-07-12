JEE Main: Session 3 Admit Card Soon, Registration For Fourth Session Ends Today

  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main admit cards for the third session on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 12, 2021 9:56 am IST

JEE Main session 3 admit card to be released soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main admit cards for the third session on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. For those who wish to appear in the fourth session of JEE Main 2021, must register today. The third session examination will commence on July 20 and continue till July 25. JEE Main session 4 will be held from July 27 to August 2.

Recommended: Download Free JEE Main Question Papers. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

The JEE Main admit card comprises candidate’s personal details, address of the examination centre, time, and instructions for the exam day. The admit card will also contains a self-declaration form which is to be filled by the students and declare their health conditions.

The NTA has increased the number of exam centres for the third and fourth sessions.

“In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334,” NTA has said.

JEE Main March Application Form 2021: Steps To Register

To fill the JEE Main 2021 application form, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the JEE Main 2021 official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, educational qualifications, etc, and complete JEE Main registration 2021

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Payment of JEE Main 2021 application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

