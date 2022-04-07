  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Know How To Edit Application Form

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Know How To Edit Application Form

JEE Main 2022 Application: JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be conducted from June 20, while session 2 from July 21. The application correction window will be closed on April 8 on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 8:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?
JEE Main 2022: Session 1 Postponed To June, Second Session To July
JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled To June And July; Session 1 From June 20
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 To Be Held From June 20; Exam Dates Revised
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins
JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern Of BTech, BArch, BPlanning Papers
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window To Close Tomorrow; Know How To Edit Application Form
JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 application correction window will be closed on Friday, April 8. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2022 application form by logging into the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials. The application correction facility was started from Wednesday, April 6.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now!

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers

Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Only at ₹2999/- per year.  Subscribe Now!

During the correction window, candidates will be able to edit error in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2022 session 1 and 2 dates have been revised. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, while session 2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2022 Session 1: How To Edit Application Form

  1. Go to the JEE Main 2022 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials
  2. After login, click on the “JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link” and proceed to make corrections
  3. Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’
  4. Use the pen tool against each field to make any corrections required
  5. After making all the necessary JEE Main corrections, click on the submit icon.

JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Gujarati. JEE Main session 1 was earlier scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1, and 4, and session 2 from May 24 to 29.

For details on application process, paper pattern, syllabus, candidates should visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022 JEE Main 2022 Registration JEE Main 2022 Application

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Bengal Government Urged To Reconsider Decision On School Dress Change
Bengal Government Urged To Reconsider Decision On School Dress Change
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?
Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?
.......................... Advertisement ..........................