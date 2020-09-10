JEE Main September 2020 Result Announced; What's Next?

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2020 on today. The result was announced within 5 days of concluding the JEE Main examination. This marks the beginning of the counselling and seat allotment process.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), conducting body of JEE Main 2020 counselling, will release the schedule for JEE Main 2020 counselling and seat allotment soon on the website. This year, the counselling will be held in an online mode. Candidates will be required to register on the official website of JoSAA to participate in the JEE Main Counselling and Seat Allotment 2020.

Result announced for JEE-Mains; 24 students score 100 percentile: National Testing Agency — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2020

At first, two mock rounds will be held by JoSAA followed by seven rounds of counselling. Candidates will be able to know the seats they will be allotted based on their choices filling by participating institutions in these mock rounds for JEE Main. The seat allotment process will be done based on the choices filled by candidates during JoSAA 2020 registration.

On September 12, JEE Advanced 2020 registration will begin. The top 2,50,000 candidates seeking admission to Indian institutes of technology will have to sit for JEE Advanced 2020.

NTA introduced the concept of holding JEE Main exam twice a year with the aim to reduce stress among students and provide a second chance to students who may end up performing poorly despite talent and preparation due to any factor.

For students who appear in both the exams, the better of the two scores will be considered for ranking and counselling.

JEE Main Result 2020: Factors determining the JEE Main cutoff

There are two types of cutoffs: qualifying cutoff and the admission cutoff.

Qualifying cutoff is to screen candidates for JEE Advanced. Test-takers who meet the qualifying cutoff will be eligible to attempt the JEE Advanced examination.

Admission cutoff is the cutoff released by JoSAA on behalf of the participating institutes and is the minimum rank candidates should secure in JEE Main to ensure higher chances of admission into NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. It will be released after every round of seat allotment.

It should be noted that the cutoff will vary category wise, institute wise and engineering branch wise. Also, various factors are considered while determining the cutoff. Few of the factors are listed below:

· Difficulty level of the exam

· Previous year cutoff trends

· Number of candidates applying for the course

· Number of candidates appearing for the exam

· Availability of seats