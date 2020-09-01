JEE Main Second Shift Begins At 3 pm: Seating Area To Be Sanitized Properly Before Test Starts

With the beginning of JEE Main exam today, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, has made elaborate arrangements to maintain social distancing at centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The BArch paper was conducted in the first shift today, from 9 am to 12 pm. The sanitisation of seating area, including monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and chair, are among the steps the NTA has taken for safely conducting JEE Main 2020.

According to NTA officials, before the start of each exam shift and after the last shift ends, all seats will be thoroughly sanitised and the work stations and keyboards will be disinfected. In addition to this, while all the students have been asked to go to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they need to use the masks provided by the examination authority.

The exam for BPlanning is set to be conducted in the from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who wish to sit for both the exams, BArch and BPlanning, will have to appear for an exam of 3 hours each.

For BPlanning, the first two parts of the question paper will be the same as that of BArch. Part III of the question paper will have planning based questions. The entire paper will be conducted in computer-based mode.

Each candidate will be offered a 3-ply mask at the time of entry. The students are expected to keep wearing a mask during the examination so as to contain the spread of infection. Hand sanitisers are being made available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times. Additionally, at the end of the examination, candidates need to drop their JEE Main 2020 admit card and rough worksheets at the collection box in the exam centres.

