JEE Main Result 2020 Date Update: NTA Yet To Declare Result

The National Testing Agency is yet to declare the JEE Mains result. The JEE Main result date, September 11, was stated in the information brochure of JEE Advanced and the admission counselling body, JoSAA. Even the Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal ‘Nishank’ had confirmed that the NTA JEE Main result was in process and will be declared before September 11. Spurred by such assurances, aspirants have been waiting for their result to arrive at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, since morning.

However, for the January session, the JEE Mains results were declared late, after 10 pm, and the NTA might release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination at night this time as well. In January, the results came just a little over a week after the tests ended on January 9 and that was considered something of a record. This time, albeit for a smaller number of candidates, the NTA has aimed to release the NTA scores and JEE cut-offs within five days of the exams ending.

While there is no official confirmation of the JEE Main result time, aspirants who had taken the exams from September 1 to September 6 have flooded social media with posts on the delay in JEE Mains results.

A JEE aspirant in his Twitter handle posted: “Sources tell that due to (corona)virus in NTA's servers, JEE Main 2020's result will come out after 14 days of quarantine.”

Another candidate awaiting JEE Main 2020 results invoked Mr. Bean to express their despair.

A third candidate reminded the government that they had sought postponement of the JEE Main exam, not the result.