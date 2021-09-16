JEE Main Results: Cut-Offs Drop For All Categories

Image credit: Shutterstock For the first time, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions this year (representational)

JEE Main 2021 session 4 result for the BTech paper was announced yesterday. Along with session 4 results, the National Testing Agency also announced category-wise cut off scores for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the general category is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 last year. This year’s cut-offs are less than the previous year in all categories.

JEE Main cut-offs depend on different factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam. For the first time, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions this year.

Here is a comparison of JEE Main cut-offs in 2021, 2020 and 2019

Category JEE Main Cut-Off 2021 JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off JEE Main Cut-Off 2019 General 87.8992241 90.3765335 89.7548849 OBC-NCL 68.0234447 72.8887969 74.3166557 SC 46.8825338 50.1760245 54.0128155 ST 34.6728999 39.0696101 44.3345172 GEN-EWS 66.2214845 70.2435518 78.2174869 PwD 0.0096375 0.0618524 0.1137173

Registrations for the JEE Advanced exam have started at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who have qualified in JEE Main can apply for the exam.

After JEE Advanced 2021 results, JoSAA counselling process will begin. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions and JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.