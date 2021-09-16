JEE Main Results: Cut-Offs Drop For All Categories
JEE Main cut-offs depend on different factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam.
JEE Main 2021 session 4 result for the BTech paper was announced yesterday. Along with session 4 results, the National Testing Agency also announced category-wise cut off scores for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the general category is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 last year. This year’s cut-offs are less than the previous year in all categories.
Here is a comparison of JEE Main cut-offs in 2021, 2020 and 2019
Category
JEE Main Cut-Off 2021
JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off
JEE Main Cut-Off 2019
General
87.8992241
90.3765335
89.7548849
OBC-NCL
68.0234447
72.8887969
74.3166557
SC
46.8825338
50.1760245
54.0128155
ST
34.6728999
39.0696101
44.3345172
GEN-EWS
66.2214845
70.2435518
78.2174869
PwD
0.0096375
0.0618524
0.1137173
Registrations for the JEE Advanced exam have started at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who have qualified in JEE Main can apply for the exam.
After JEE Advanced 2021 results, JoSAA counselling process will begin. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions and JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.