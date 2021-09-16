JEE Main Results: Cut-Offs Drop For All Categories

  • Home
JEE Main cut-offs depend on different factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam.

For the first time, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions this year (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main 2021 session 4 result for the BTech paper was announced yesterday. Along with session 4 results, the National Testing Agency also announced category-wise cut off scores for JEE Advanced 2021. JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the general category is 87.8992241, which is less compared to 90.3765335 last year. This year’s cut-offs are less than the previous year in all categories.

JEE Main cut-offs depend on different factors, including the number of total candidates, availability of seats at participating institutions, previous year’s trends and the difficulty level of the exam. For the first time, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions this year.

Here is a comparison of JEE Main cut-offs in 2021, 2020 and 2019

JEE Main Cut-Offs In 2020, 2020, And 2019

Category

JEE Main Cut-Off 2021

JEE Main 2020 Cut-Off

JEE Main Cut-Off 2019

General

87.8992241

90.3765335

89.7548849

OBC-NCL

68.0234447

72.8887969

74.3166557

SC

46.8825338

50.1760245

54.0128155

ST

34.6728999

39.0696101

44.3345172

GEN-EWS

66.2214845

70.2435518

78.2174869

PwD

0.0096375

0.0618524

0.1137173

Registrations for the JEE Advanced exam have started at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who have qualified in JEE Main can apply for the exam.

After JEE Advanced 2021 results, JoSAA counselling process will begin. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions and JEE Main qualified candidates can apply for NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.

