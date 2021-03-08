JEE Main Result Today, Confirms Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has confirmed that the JEE Main 2021 result for the February session will be declared today. The result for the Joint Entrance Examination for engineering and architecture will be declared "in a few hours from now", the Education Minister said on social media. The National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam, had earlier said the result would be declared by March 7.

"The results of the JEE (Main) February 2021 session will be released by the National Testing Agency in a few hours from now. Stay Tuned," the minister said.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

NTA has released the final answer keys of the examination on March 7, late night.

As many as 6.52 lakh candidates, who have applied to appear for the examination, will be able to check the JEE Main result via at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination was held from February 23 to 26.

This year, the engineering entrance examination is scheduled to be held in three more sessions- March, April and May. The second session of JEE Main will commence on March 15 and the admit cards for the same are expected to be released soon.

The candidate's rank will be based on the best marks scored in any of the four attempts.