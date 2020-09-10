JEE Main Result Declared At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, will release the JEE Main result 2020 for the September examinations today. Candidates can check the JEE Main result on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results are expected for around 8.58 lakh students who had appeared in the JEE Main exam at 660 centres across the nation. The JEE Main result 2020 is a gateway to admission to various engineering colleges in the country. For admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology, the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main 2020 will have to write another exam, the JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Main Result 2020 Declared: How To Check

Follow these steps to download your JEE Main result for the September exam:

Step 1: Click on the link provided above or visit the official website of JEE Main (jeemain.nic.in) and click on the link "View Result/Scorecard" provided there

Step 2: On the next page, enter your Application Number and Date of BirthÂ

Step 3: Enter the security pin number provided there

Step 4: Click login

Step 5: Check your JEE Main scores from next page

JEE Main Result 2020: Answer Key

Before the JEE Main result announcement, the Agency had released the JEE Main answer keys September 8.

However, in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, according to data shared by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', out of the 8.58 lakh registered candidates for JEE Main 2020 in September, 6.35 lakh finally appeared for the exam. This implies that over 2.2 lakh students, or over 25%, did not write the JEE Main exams. The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal had said on Twitter: "Out of 8.58 lakh #JEEMains applicants, 6.35 lakhs appeared for the exam.”

The Education Minister further added: "Central and respective State Governments assured all possible assistance to the students, for which I compliment all State Governments as well. This entire effort displayed the spirit of cooperative federalism."