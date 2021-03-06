JEE Main Result Soon; What If Two Students Score Same Marks

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) result will be declared soon. As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the engineering entrance results will be announced by March 7, 2021. NTA will release the JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Agency has already released the JEE Main provisional answer key for all the shifts of the tests on Tuesday, March 2. Students were also allowed to raise objections against the JEE answer key on March 2-3, 2021.

A total of 6,61,776 candidates have registered for JEE Main February session scheduled between February 23 and February 26. According to data shared by NTA, 95 per cent candidates took Paper 1 (BTech, BE) and 81.2 per cent of the candidates appeared for Paper 2 (BArch, BPlanning).

JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and therefore considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, the testing agency follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile score.

JEE Main February 2021 Result: What If Two Students Score Same Marks

The JEE Main Paper 1 includes Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects. Each subject comprise multiple choice questions of four marks each and numerical based questions. The multiple choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. If two or more students score the same NTA scores in JEE Main, the testing agency follows a tie-breaking methodology in this order --

Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics in the test Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test Candidates older in age to be preferred

Percentile Score = (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the Session

The otherwise twice a year held engineering entrance examination, will this year be conducted four times. The application for the March 2021 session will end today. The next sessions are due in March, April and May, 2021.