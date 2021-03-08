JEE Main Result For Over 6 Lakh Candidates Declared Within 10 Days

The National Testing Agency has declared the JEE Main result for the February session on its website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, today, March 8. The result for the examinations held from February 23 to 26 has been released within 10 days. Congratulating the students, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "Dear students, JEE (Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by NTA"

Dear students, #JEE(Main) February session 2021 results are out. Congratulations to the students. Till last year, exams were done in 3 languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages & results have been declared in 10 days- Great achievement by @DG_NTA. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 8, 2021

The candidates who have appeared in paper 1 (BE/BTech) can check their results by logging into the NTA JEE Main admission portal. The NTA scorecard bears details including the candidate’s name, roll number, NTA score, and other information. NTA has released two links on its official website to download the Paper 1 result. This is done to make sure that the students are able to download their NTA scorecard from an alternate link, in case the server of one is down due to heavy traffic.

JEE Main Result 2021: Direct Link 1

JEE Main Result 2021: Direct Link 2

To check the JEE Main February 2021 result, candidates have to key in their JEE Main login IDs-- application numbers and passwords or dates of birth at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Follow Live Updates Here

JEE Main 2021 (February) Scorecard: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the view result/ scorecard link

Step 3: Enter JEE Main 2021 application number and date of birth

Step 4: NTA JEE Main Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JEE Main 2021 result

Step 6: Take a printout for future purposes.

JEE Main Result 2021: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

JEE Main result 2021 mentions the percentile NTA scores. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2021. The all-India rank will be released only after all four sessions of JEE Main are over.

NTA will conduct three more sessions of JEE Main this year -- in March, April and May. The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021. NTA has recently announced that it will add three more exam centres – one in India and two abroad – for the upcoming sessions.

Students can appear in all the sessions. The best of the candidate’s scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit. The final JEE Main result will be declared after NTA concludes JEE Main in the month of May.