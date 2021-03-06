JEE Main Result Expected Soon

JEE Main result of the February session is expected soon. As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result is expected to be declared by tomorrow, March 7. Once released, the students will be able to check their result on the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA had released the provisional answer key for the February session on March 1. Along with the JEE Main result 2021, the final answer key will also be released.

The first session was held between February 23-26. JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in three more sessions-- March, April and May. The next session of the examination will take place from March 15 to 18, and the registrations for the same are closing today.

The result of each session will be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The calculation will be session-wise, and all the highest raw scores will have a normalized percentile score of 100 for respective JEE Main 2021 sessions.

The JEE Main 2021 percentile score will be based on this formula:

Total Percentile Score of a Candidate = 100 x (Number of candidates who secured a raw score (or actual score) equal or less than the candidate)/ (Total number of candidates who appeared in that session)

JEE Main Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper 2 is held for candidates seeking admission in architecture and planning courses.

On the request from several candidates and keeping in view the hardships faced by the candidates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has added three new cities as a centre for JEE Main 2021 from March onwards. The new cities are Kargil, Ladakh/UT (India), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Abuja/Lagos, Nigeria.