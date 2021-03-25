Image credit: Shutterstock JEE March results declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in; 2 female candidates score perfect 100

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result for the March session. Kavya Chopra from Delhi has not only scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2021 March attempt but she has also become the first-ever female candidate to score 300 out of 300 marks in the entrance exam. Ms Chopra has scored 99.97 percentile in the February attempt. She now is preparing for JEE Advanced 2021 and aims to study Computer Science from IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay.

“I scored 99.97 percentile in the February attempt but my target was to score more than 99.98 percentile, so I appeared for the JEE Main March. In my first attempt, the focus was more on Physics and Chemistry, however, I had scored low in the Chemistry paper. During the last 15 days between February and March examinations, I had focused on the Chemistry section,” Ms Kavya said.

Ms Chopra said that she had referred to NCERTs and previous years’ question papers for practice. “In the gap of 15 days, I studied the NCERT book for Chemistry thoroughly. It helped in improving my score in the March attempt.” She also mentioned that the only way to avoid and reduce silly mistakes is to ‘keep practising’.

Ms Chopra has passed Class 10 with 97.6 per cent marks.

During the lockdown, Ms Chopra too found herself addicted to YouTube. However, her social media use was null. She had only used WhatsApp for academic purposes. “As long as it’s not academic, I’d suggest not to get involved in social media. I am not on Facebook and Instagram, I have just used WhatsApp for academic purposes. Social media avoidance is the only strategy that works with your preparation.”

This time, two female candidates have obtained a perfect 100 NTA score in the second session of JEE Main. One is Kavya Chopra from Delhi, and the other is Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

Out of the 6 lakh candidates who registered for the exam, 13 students have scored 100 percentile. In the February exam, six candidates got 100 percentile.

The other 100 percentile scorers are - Siddharth Kalra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar, Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu and Atharva Abhijit Tambat from Maharashtra.