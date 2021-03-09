Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main Result Declared; Two Delhi Boys Score 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main result for the February 2021 session on Monday, March 8. The JEE Main result has been announced in 10 days of completing the engineering entrance examination. The exam was held between February 23 and February 26 in multiple shifts for around 6.6 lakh students. Of them, two Delhi boys have scored 100 percentile marks. As per data shared by NTA, six students have obtained 100 percentile marks.

Pravar Kataria and Rajim Prabal Das of Delhi have scored 296 and 291 marks out of 300 respectively.

Congratulating both the students and wishing them best for future endeavours, Managing Director Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Aakash Chaudhry said: “It is a matter of great pride for us that our students Pravar and Rajim have excelled in the first session of JEE Mains 2021 entrance exam. The credit goes to the hard work of our students, the support of their parents and instructors who have guided the students throughout their journey.”

The other four students who obtained 100 percentile marks are Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

Based on the results of the JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced for admission into the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates can download the JEE Main scorecard from the NTA website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA scorecard contains details including the candidate’s name, roll number, NTA score, and other information. NTA has released two links on its official website to download the Paper 1 result. This is done to make sure that the students are able to download their NTA scorecard from an alternate link, in case the server of one is down due to heavy traffic.