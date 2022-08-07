JEE Main Result 2022: Websites To Download NTA Score Card, Merit List
JEE Main Result 2022: NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 result in the form of percentile scores along with cut-off marks, final answer key and merit list. Download scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main result 2022 for paper 1 BE, BTech at its official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 result in the form of percentile scores along with cut-off marks, final answer key and merit list. Candidates can check their JEE Main percentile score for Paper 1 (BE,BTech) by using log-in details. This year, NTA has set up nine criteria to determine the JEE Main rank in case of a tie in the percentile score of the students. JEE Main 2022 Result Live
The second session of JEE Main 2022 was conducted over six days, between July 25 and July 30. The exam was held in two shifts each day. About 6.29 lakh (6,29,778) candidates appeared in the July session of JEE Mains. NTA will release the JEE Main scorecard, merit list on the following websites.
nta.ac.in,
ntaresults.nic.in
jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How To Download JEE Main 2022 Score Card
Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the designated result link -- "View result/score card" link
Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth
JEE Main score card will be displayed on the screen
Download the JEE Main July 2022 result and take a print of it.
JEE Main July Result 2022: Marking Scheme
The JEE Main 2022 scores will be calculated on the basis of NTA's marking scheme.
As per the NTA marking scheme, four marks (+4) will be given for each correct answer and one mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer.
No deduction of marks for questions with numerical value answers and also in case, the question is left unattempted.
In case a question has two correct answers and the candidate has chosen either one answer, full marks will be awarded in both cases.
In JEE Main 2022, if none of the options is found correct or a question is wrong or question is dropped then percent equivalent will be calculated on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.