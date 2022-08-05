  • Home
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: Updates On Session 2 Scorecard, NTA Result Link, Cut-Off

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: The JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared at the NTA official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the JEE Main result and the scorecards, the aspirants can use the application numbers and the system-generated passwords or dates of birth.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 2:27 pm IST

JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: Updates On Session 2 Scorecard, NTA Result Link, Cut-Off
JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: JEE Main results for the July 2022 exams will be announced soon. Around 6.29 lakh candidates await JEE Main 2022 result for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam was held between July 25 and July 30 for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared at the NTA official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the JEE Main result 2022 July session and the scorecards, the aspirants can use the application numbers and the system-generated passwords or dates of birth.

NTA had already issued the provisional JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the entrance test. The last date to raise objections against the JEE Main answer key is today, August 5. The final answer key and JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared after considering the grievances made against the answer key.

The JEE Main scores will be derived following a normalisation procedure. The percentile score is used in the preparation of the JEE Main merit lists. The merit list combines the scores of those who wrote the test in the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June as well as in July.

Live updates

The JEE Main results 2022 will be declared at the NTA official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

02:25 PM IST
Aug. 5, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic.in Result 2022

Around 6.29 lakh candidates await JEE Main 2022 result for admission to undergraduate engineering courses.



02:13 PM IST
Aug. 5, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2: The JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared at the NTA official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

