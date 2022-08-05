JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022: JEE Main results for the July 2022 exams will be announced soon. Around 6.29 lakh candidates await JEE Main 2022 result for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. JEE Main 2022 session 2 exam was held between July 25 and July 30 for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared at the NTA official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To check the JEE Main result 2022 July session and the scorecards, the aspirants can use the application numbers and the system-generated passwords or dates of birth. Visit here for JEE Main Result 2022 updates direct link, cut off, rank predictor

Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs. Click here

B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now

NTA had already issued the provisional JEE Main answer key for all the shifts of the entrance test. The last date to raise objections against the JEE Main answer key is today, August 5. The final answer key and JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared after considering the grievances made against the answer key.

The JEE Main scores will be derived following a normalisation procedure. The percentile score is used in the preparation of the JEE Main merit lists. The merit list combines the scores of those who wrote the test in the first session of JEE Main 2022 in June as well as in July.