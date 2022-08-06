JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main July Session Scorecard Link Activated At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Mains 2022 Result: NTA has announced JEE Main 2022 July session result today, August 8, 2022. Candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in application number, date of birth.
JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main result 2022 session 2 has been announced today, August 8, 2022. The candidates can check and download the JEE Main result 2022 on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 scorecard is available to download on the official website for JEE Main result 2022- jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can download the scorecard using application number, date of birth.
Click here to download JEE Main 2022 scorecard
How to check JEE Main result 2022? To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, click on the JEE Mains 2022 result link. Enter the login credentials- application number and date of birth. JEE Main session 2 result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.
JEE Main 2022 July session was held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. Along with the JEE Main result 2022 July session, the merit list and final answer key will also be released. The candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from August 7.
Live updates
JEE Main Result: NTA has announced JEE Main Session two result; check cut-off, final answer key, merit list here
JEE Main Result 2022: Expected Cut-Off
Last year, the JEE Main cut-off for the general category candidates varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile. So, the candidate can expect a cut-off around 90 percentile this year. Also Read
JEE Main Result 2022: Who Are The Toppers?
JEE Main 2022 result has been declared. The merit list along with the cut-off, pass percentage will be announced soon. Read More
JEE Main 2022 Result: Direct Link To Download Scorecard
NTA JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link 1
How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session Two Scorecard
The candidates can download JEE Main 2022 scorecard through the direct links available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. They need to use application number, date of birth, security pin.
JEE Main 2022 Result Link Activated
JEE Main 2022 July session result link has been activated. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main July Session Result Declared
The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) July session result has been announced. The candidates can download scorecard on the JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read
JEE Mains Result 2022: Credentials To Check NTA JEE Main Result
- Application number
- Date of birth
At What Time JEE Main Result Declared 2022?
The NTA official website will host the JEE Mains result 2022. The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is yet to announce an update on the JEE Mains result time.
NTA Official Website To Host JEE Main Result
Over 15 lakh candidates await JEE Mains 2022 result. When declared, the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in, will host the JEE Main result 2022. Also jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the results.
Number of Candidates Await
JEE Main June Session: 8,72,432
JEE Main July Session: 6,29,778
JEE Mains 2022 Result Link
NTA is expected to release JEE Mains July 2022 session result today on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains result link 2022 will be active once the result is declared.
Www.jeemain.nta.nic Result Cut-Off
Last year, the JEE Main cut-off for the general category candidates varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile.
JEE Main Result 2022: What For Dropped Questions
- “If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” JEE Main official brochure while explaining the marking scheme for numerical value questions said.
- However, for multiple choice questions, the JEE Main information brochure also added: “If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”
JEE Main Result 2022 NTA Official Website
JEE Mains result 2022 is likely to release today on the official websites:
- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off Criteria
The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores. Read More
Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 Results: Candidates Urge Education Minister To Announce JEE Main Result Date, Time
Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 exam between July 25 and July 30 have urged the Education Minister to announce an update on the JEE Main 2022 result date and time.
JEE Mains Result At Jeemain.nic.in result 2022
The JEE Main Paper 2 result for the BArch and BPlanning paper is awaited for the June session as well. Candidates scoring top marks will be able to apply for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022.
Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 Result: Top Architectural Colleges As Per NIRF 2022
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- National Institute of Technology, Calicut
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
- Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
- School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
- Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal
JEE Main Result 2022 At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE Main 2022 result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Keep following this blog for latest updates.
Jeeadv.ac.in Portal
The JEE Advanced 2022 registration portal -- jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Awaited
The JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result is awaited. Candidates who appeared for JEE Main paper 1 in June session urges NTA to declare the JEE Main 2022 result soon.
Jeeadv.ac.in Registration 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 registration process is slated to begin today, August 7. Top 2,50,000 students who qualify JEE Mains 2022 can apply for JEE Advanced through the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Main Result 2022 Time
The JEE Main 2022 result time is yet to be confirmed by NTA.
Jeemain.nta.nic.in Result 2022: Tie-Breaking Process
In case, two students secure the same marks in JEE Main 2021 exam, they will be judged through a tie-breaking procedure formulated by NTA. Read More
JEE Main 2022 Result Update
JEE Main 2022 result is likely to be declared today by the NTA and along with the result, JEE Main cut-off list and All India Rank (AIR) list will also be released.
JEE Main Result 2022 Date Session 2 When
The NTA is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result today, August 7, on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
In Other News: AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Declared
The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the result for the Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE 2022) today, August 7. The candidates can check the AEEE result, and download the phase two scorecard on the official website- amrita.edu. Read More
JEE Main 2022 Result: Last Year Round 1 Cut-Off For IITs
Institute
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
1,621
2,176
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
1
66
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
1,975
2,917
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
3
99
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
505
1,219
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
207
285
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
191
520
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
1,525
2,717
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
100
213
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
85
163
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
1,230
1,416
JEE Main 2022 Dates Session 2: July 25-30
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Date: August 3
JEE Main 2022 Exam July Session Final Provisional Answer Key: August 7
JEE Mains Session 2 Results Date: Notified soon
JEE Main Result 2022: Previous Year's Cut-Off
|Category
|JEE Main Cut-Off Score
|UR
|90
|EWS
|70
|OBC
|72
|SC
|50
|ST
|39
In FAQs: Is JEE Main 2022 Result Out
The NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 result for July session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once declared, the candidates will be able to check their JEE Main result using application number, date of birth and security pin.
Jee.nta.nic.in Result 2022 Helpline Number
JEE Main July Result 2022 Helpline Number
NTA JEE Email ID- jeemain@nta.ac.in
NTA JEE Mains contact number -011-69227700, 011-40759000
JEE Main Result 2022 For JEE Advanced Application
JEE Advanced 2022 registration was to begin today as per the schedule posted on jeeadv.ac.in. Students who come under the top 2.5 lakh positions in JEE Main 2022 result can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Mains Result 2022: Paper 1, Paper 2
JEE Mains result 2022 for the 2nd session is expected to release today. JEE Mains was conducted for two papers:
- Paper 1 – BE, BTech
- Paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning
Jeeadv.ac.in 2022 Dates
The JEE Advanced 2022 application process has been scheduled to start today, August 7.
Jee mains. nta. nic. in 2022 Answer Key: 6 Questions Have More Than 1 Answer
These are the questions that have more than two correct answers in JEE Main July 2022 exam question paper:
Date
Shift
Question ID
Correct Option ID
July 25
1
100089
0 or 1
July 26
2
1449674
1 or 2
July 27
2
100415
1 or 2
July 28
2
154771545238
1 or 4
July 29
1
100251
15 or 75
July 30
2
154771545635
2 or 4
If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options, the statement added.
JEE Main Result 2022: Log-In Details Required
Candidates can check JEE Main result 2022 session 2 BE, BTech paper by entering their log-in credentials- application number, date of birth and security pin.
JEE Main 2022 Session Two Result: Marking Scheme Explained
The JEE Main 2022 result is prepared on the basis of NTA's marking scheme
JEE Main 2022 July Session: List Of Questions Dropped
Date
Shift
Question ID
July 25
1
100003, 100030
July 26
2
144966
July 27
1
11694012
July 27
2
100403, 100430
JEE Main 2022 Final Provisional Key: NTA Drops Six Questions
The NTA has dropped six questions from the final provisional JEE Mains answer key, while six questions have more than one right answer. Read More
JEE Main Result 2022: Tie-Breaking Rules
In case of tie-breaking in JEE Main 2022 rank list, the marks will be resolved in the following manner in descending order -
- NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
- NTA score in Physics, followed by
- NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by
- Older in Age followed by
- Application Number in ascending order
JEE Mains 2022: College Predictor
The JEE Main College Predictor helps a candidate to predict colleges for admission based on their JEE Main rank/ percentile. The candidates can use the JEE Main college predictor 2022 by entering the following details- JEE Main overall percentile, select your home state, category, gender, specially-abled.
JEE Mains 2022: Seat Occupancy In IITs, NITs
- Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - 13,583
- National Institutes of Technology (NITs) - 21,133
- Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) - 4713
- Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) - 5806.
In FAQs: How To Convert JEE Main Marks Into Percentile Score?
The NTA will use the following method to calculate the percentile score of a candidate
100 X (The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session) / (Total number of candidates appeared in the session)
JEE Mains Result 2022: JoSAA Counselling
As the JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared, qualified students can apply for JoSSA counselling 2022. The counselling updates will be shared after the announcement of JEE Main result 2022, students registering for JoSAA counselling will be allotted seats for admission to IIITs, NITs, CFTIs.
JEE Mains Result: Details On NTA Scorecard
JEE Mains 2022 result can be declared anytime today as the registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will begin today on jeeadv.ac.in. Here are the details that students can find on the JEE Mains 2022 scorecard:
- Candidate's name
- Candidate's total score
- Parents' name of the candidate
- Candidate's application number, roll number, category
- Subject-wise NTA JEE Main scores
JEE Mains Result Soon; Top Engineering Colleges In India As Per NIRF 2022
- IIT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Guwahati
- NIT Tiruchirappalli
- IIT Hyderabad
- NIT Surathkal
JEE Main Cut-Off 2022 Also Used For JAC Delhi Admission
Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Committee Delhi will issue the cut-off and conduct the counselling for admission to the BTech and BArch courses offered by its participating institutes. The admissions will be solely based on JEE Main 2022 score.
JAC Delhi admission criteria are as follows:
- Admission in BTech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW is done on the basis of the rank of the candidates in JEE Main Paper 1
- Admission in IIIT Delhi is done on the basis of percentile score obtained by the candidate in JEE Main Paper 1 and bonus points for achievements in Olympiads, Sports, National Talent Search, etc.
JEE Main 2022 Result Time
So far, NTA has not announced the JEE Main result 2022 date and time. However, the registration for JEE Advanced 2022 is set to begin today. The JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins soon after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022.
Going with the date of JEE Advanced 2022 registration, NTA is expected to declare JEE Main result 2022 tonight.
JEE Advanced Registration After JEE Main 2022 Result
The registration for JEE Advanced will begin right after declaration of JEE Main 2022 result. The jeeadv.ac.in is the official website of JEE Advanced 2022.
Jee mains.nta.nic.in Result: JEE Main NTA Score for BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning
a) Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE Main - 2022
b) For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score
JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key Out; These Questions Are Dropped
Date of JEE Main 2022 July Examination: Shift: Number of Questions Dropped
July 25: Shift 1: 2
July 26: Shift 2: 1
July 27: Shift 1: 1
July 27: Shift 2: 2
JEE Main 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off Based On Percentile Score
- General category - 87.89 to 100
- EWS- 66.22 to 87.895
- OBC- 68.02 to 87.89
- SC- 46.88 to 87.89
- ST- 34.67 to 87.84
JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
The NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 Session two provisional final key for paper 1 (BE, BTech) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022: List Of Top NITs
- National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli
- National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal
- National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela
- National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal
- National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
JEE Main 2022: List Of Top IITs
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
- Indian Institute of Science (IIT) Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
JEE Main 2022 July Result: Marking Scheme
As per the NTA marking scheme, four marks (+4) will be given for each correct answer and one mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer.
No deduction of marks for questions with numerical value answers and also in case, the question is left unattempted.
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: Application Fees
The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 2,800, SC/ ST/ PWD- Rs 1,400, female candidates- Rs 1,400.
When JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result Will Be Declared?
JEE Main 2022 session 2 result will be declared soon on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth.
JEE Main 2022 Result: Tie- Breaking Policy
In case of a tie, the NTA has a separate process for determining a candidate’s place on the merit list. The NTA will compare these marks and in the following order:
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by.
JEE Main Result 2022: How To Calculate Marks
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 marks will be calculated on the basis of National Testing Agency's marking scheme.
JEE Main Result 2022: Top Engineering Colleges
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
JEE Main 2022 Result: Criteria For Determining Cut-Off
The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores.
JEE Main College Predictor
With the JEE Main college predictor tool, candidates can get an idea about the expected colleges for admission. JEE college predictor is based on JEE Main 2022 rank and marks.
Is JEE Main Session 2 Result Declared?
JEE Main result 2022 is expected today, August 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in using application number, date of birth.
JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will commence from today, August 7. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the exam will be held on August 28. As per IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from 10 am today and will be closed on August 11 (5 PM).
JEE Main 2022 Result Likely Today
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main result 2022 for July session is expected today, August 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read
NTA Releases JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 final answer key for session two BE, BTech paper has been released today, August 7. The candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read
JEE Mains Result 2022: How Many Students Appeared In Session 1 And Session 2?
The JEE Mains result 2022 for paper 1 BE, BTech scheduled to be declared soon will be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Number of students who appeared in JEE Main 2022 are:
JEE Main June Session: 8,72,432
JEE Main July Session: 6,29,778
JEE Main 2022: Last Year 18 Students Placed At First Spot
In JEE Main 2021, about 18 students finished at first spot in the all India rank link (AIR) released after the results of all four stages of JEE Main 2021.
JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Along with the JEE Main 2022 score card, NTA will also release the JEE Main final answer key, cut-off marks and rank list on its website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result Date
Now, candidates can expect JEE Mains 2022 result date tomorrow. The registration for JEE Advanced will also start tomorrow after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022.
JEE Main Result 2022 'Not Today'
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, confirmed Ministry of Education. Read More
JEE Main Result 2022 NTA Official Website Link
The jeemain.nta.nic.in is the JEE Main result 2022 NTA official website link.
JEE Main Result 2022 Date 'Not Today'
The JEE Main result 2022 will not be declared today, Ministry of Education confirmed.
JEE Mains Result 2022 Date
The JEE Main result 2022 date for the exams between July 25 and July 30 is August 6. Candidates can expect it by late night as well.
NTA JEE Main Rank Card 2022
The jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main July 2022 session result along with the NTA JEE Main rank card 2022.
JEE Main Result 2022 NTA Official
The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, Main result 2022 session 2 will be announced today, August 6, as informed by NTA official to Careers360 earlier.
JEE Mains 2022 Result FAQ
Question: Will there be JEE Main 3rd attempt 2022?
Answer: No, there will not be any JEE Main 3rd attempt in 2022. NTA held two sessions this year -- first in June and the second in July.
JEE Main 2022 Result Anytime Soon; NIT Delhi Cut-Off
JEE Main NIT Delhi Cut-Off from last year
|Course Name
|Category
|Male
|Female
|Home State
|Other State
|Home State
|Other State
|Computer Science and Engineering
|OPEN
|5792
|5700
|12372
|10380
|OBC NCL
|4230
|2794
|9145
|3458
|SC
|1803
|1203
|1871
|1203
|ST
|1304
|235
|3124
|535
|Electronics and Communication Engineering
|OPEN
|12370
|12777
|18771
|18450
|OBC NCL
|6390
|4344
|11812
|8266
|SC
|4254
|2574
|4254
|2574
|ST
|2457
|1163
|3477
|1163
|Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|OPEN
|19422
|15967
|21459
|21898
|OBC NCL
|9020
|5738
|14010
|11123
|SC
|5160
|2825
|6047
|3547
|ST
|2868
|917
|4038
|1179
* These are JEE Main NIT Delhi round 1 closing ranks last year.
NTA JEE Main 2022 Result BArch At Jeemain.nta.nic.in: Top Architecture Colleges As Per NIRF 2022
- Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
- National Institute of Technology, Calicut
- Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
- School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
JEE Main 2022 Result Update: JEE Advanced Registration
JEE Advanced 2022 registration will begin tomorrow, August 7. The top 2.5 lakh students who meet JEE Main 2022 cut-off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.
JEE Session 2 Result FAQs
- Is JEE Mains result 2022 declared?
No. JEE Main 2022 result is not declared yet.
- Where will JEE Main 2022 result be announced?
NTA will announce the JEE Main session 2 result on the official website -- jeemain,nta.nic.in.
- When will JEE Main topper 2022 list be announced?
The JEE main topper 2022 list will be announced along with the JEE July session result.
JEE Main Result 2022 Cut-Off
JEE Main Result Final List Of Toppers
NTA will declare the JEE Main result 2022 and along with it will announce the JEE final list of toppers.
JEE Main Result: Female Topper Of JEE Main 2022
Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also announce the JEE category-wise toppers and female topper of JEE Main 2022.
Jee main. nta. nic. in JEE Main Result 2022 Topper List
JEE Main Result 2022: These candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main June exam
|SNo
|Application Number
|Candidate Name
|State
|NTA Score
|1
|220310171727
|Penikalapati Ravi Kishore
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|2
|220310148283
|Sneha Pareek
|Assam
|100
|3
|220310136025
|Sarthak Maheshwari
|Haryana
|100
|4
|220310375520
|Kushagra Srivastava
|Jharkhand
|100
|5
|220310169764
|Mrinal Garg
|Punjab
|100
|6
|220310178049
|Dheeraj Kurukunds
|Telangana
|100
|7
|220310176916
|Rupesh Biyani
|Telangana
|100
|8
|220310183262
|Jasti Yashwanth V V S
|Telangana
|100
|9
|220310283661
|Aniket Chattopadhyay
|Telangana
|100
|10
|220310664374
|Sumitra Garg
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|11
|220310172697
|Polisetty Karthikeya
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|12
|220310119531
|Navya
|Rajasthan
|100
|13
|220310404438
|Koyyana Suhas
|Andhra Pradesh
|100
|14
|220310299448
|Boya Haren Sathvik
|Karnataka
Jee.nta.nic.in 2022 Result And JEE Main College Predictor
With the JEE Main college predictor tool, candidates can get an idea about the expected colleges for admission. JEE college predictor is based on JEE Main 2022 rank and marks.
NTA JEE Mains Result Time July Exam
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce a specific JEE Main result time.
JEE Main 2022 Toppers List
As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result. While four among the list of toppers are from Telangana scoring a perfect 100 NTA score, three candidates from Andhra Pradesh have topped JEE Main session 1 by scoring 100 NTA score. Read More
In FAQs: When Will JEE Mains 2022 Results Be Declared
JEE Main 2022 result is expected anytime soon at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2nd Attempt Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
NTA officials informed Careers 360 that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 July session result will declare on Saturday, August 6 at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 Rank List
Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the NTA will also release the rank list. The JEE Main 2022 rank list will be prepared by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students.
JEE Main Result 2022: How To Calculate Percentile Score?
The NTA will use the following method to calculate the percentile score of a candidate
100 X (The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session) / (Total number of candidates appeared in the session)
JEE Main 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard
JEE Main 2022 Result: How NTA Score Has Been Calculated?
(100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) / Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, it added.
JEE Main Result 2022: List Of Top IITs
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Indian Institute of Science (IIT) Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
JEE Main Result 2022: Total Marks For Candidates
The total marks assigned for JEE Main paper 1 for BE, BTech is 300 marks, while the marks given to students in Paper 2 for BArch is out of 400 marks.
JEE Main Rank Predictor
The candidates can use JEE Main rank predictor 2022 by entering their JEE Main 2022 score/percentile, session of exam, application number, score out of 300, difficulty level of exam and date of birth. Details Here
JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet Session One Topper Sneha Pareek
Assam girl Sneha Pareek has topped the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam this year securing the full 300 marks (100th percentile). According to Ms Pareek, self-study, NCERT books, revising previous years' papers and mock tests were key to her success. "I have devoted six to seven hours [daily] for JEE Main preparation for the last two years. Apart from the study materials provided by the coaching institute, I followed NCERT books and revised previous years' papers," said Ms Pareek. Also Read
JEE Main Final Answer Key
The final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 will be available to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Link
JEE Main result 2022 session 1 link will be available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Advanced Registration: Application Process, Exam Dates Details
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registrations will start tomorrow, August 7. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 through the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination on August 28. Also Read
At What Time JEE Main Result Will Be Announced?
JEE Main result 2022 will be announced after 6 PM today. The direct link to download JEE Main 2022 scorecard is jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 Result Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 result will be announced soon on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard either through application number and password or application number and date of birth.
JEE Main Result Login Credentials
The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard using application number, date of birth. JEE Main scorecard will be available on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Jeemain.nta.nic 2022 Result In FAQs: How Is JEE Main Cut-Off Determined?
- Number of candidates appeared for the exam
- Difficulty level of JEE Main 2022 exam
- Number of seats available
- Previous year JEE Main cutoff trends.
JEE Main Result 2022 Session Two: Courses Offered By IITs
- Bachelor of Technology (BTech) - 4 years
- Bachelor of Science (BS) - 4 years
- Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) - 5 years
- Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology (Dual Degree BTech-MTech) - 5 years
- Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (Dual Degree BS-MS) - 5 years
- Integrated Master of Technology (Integrated MTech) - 5 years
- Integrated Master of Science (Integrated MSc) - 5 years
Marks Vs Percentile In JEE Mains 2022
The aspirants will get shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank and final cut-off and will not use raw marks as scored by candidates. The The rank list and cut-off marks of JEE Main 2022 will be prepared by the NTA by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students.
Meme On JEE Main Result
JEE Main Result 2022: Know About JoSAA Counselling
JEE Main 2022 counselling schedule and seat allotment will be updated on the website after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022. JEE Main counselling will be held in online mode. Candidates will be required to register on the official website of JoSAA to participate in the JEE Main Counselling and Seat Allotment 2022. Also Read
Steps To Use JEE Main Rank Predictor 2022
- Select the JEE Main 2022 percentile tab
- Enter the application number
- In the next step, candidates need to enter JEE Main 2022 score
- Enter date of birth
- Click on 'predict my rank' tab.
JEE Main Cutoff 2022: Check Cut-Off Of 2018
- UR- 74
- OBC- 45
- SC- 29
- ST- 24.
JEE Main College Predictor 2022
JEE Main College Predictor helps you predict colleges that you can get admission in, based on your JEE Main rank/ percentile.
The candidates can use the JEE Main college predictor 2022 submitting the following details- JEE Main overall percentile, select your home state, category, gender, specially abled
JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet The Toppers Of Session One
As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result.
JEE Main July Session Result 2022: How Is Cut-Off Determined?
The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. Read More
How To Download JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key?
JEE Main 2022 final answer key will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key PDF using application number, password.
Is JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared 2022?
The JEE Main result 2022 will be announced today, August 6 after 6 PM. Candidates can download scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.
JEE Main Result: Queries On Response Sheet
Where To Check JEE Main 2022 Result?
The candidates can check their JEE Main 2022 result from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 Result Today After 6 PM, Says NTA Official
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the JEE Main session two exam today, August 6 after 6 PM, as informed by NTA official to Careers360. The candidates can download the scorecard on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in using application number, date of birth.
JEE Main Result 2022: How To Calculate Marks?
JEE Main 2022 marks will be calculated on the basis of NTA's marking scheme. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
JEE Mains 2022 Result: Credentials Required To Download Scorecard
- Application number
- Date of birth
- Password.
JEE Main 2022 Result: Admission Process In NITs
For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.
JEE Main Cut-Off In 2019
- UR- 89
- EWS- 78
- OBC- 74
- SC- 54
- ST- 44.
JEE Main 2022 Result: Know About Tie- Breaking Policy
In case of a tie, the candidate’s place on the merit list will be determined on the basis of a separate process. NTA will compare these marks and in the following order:
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
- Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by.
JEE Main Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
The candidates can download scorecard using date of birth or application number and password. To check JEE Main 2022 session two result, candidates need to click on the July session result link. Enter your application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 result will appear on the screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference. Also Read
Who Can Apply For JEE Advanced 2022?
The top 2.5 lakh students selected on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank list will be declared eligible for the advanced examination. These students can apply for JEE Advanced from August 7 to 11.
JEE Main Cut-Off In 2020
UR- 90 (around)
EWS- 70
OBC- 72
SC- 50
ST- 39.
JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Time
The National Testing Agency (NTA) did not announce the result declaration time for JEE Main session two exam. The scorecard is expected on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in any time, candidates can download using application number, date of birth.
JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two exam on Saturday, August 6. NTA official informed Careers360 that the JEE Main July session result along with answer key will be released today. Also Read
JEE Main Result 2022: Last Year's Cut-Off
Last year, JEE Main 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates was varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile.
What Is A Good Score In JEE Mains?
The candidates getting a score of 250 or higher (85- 95 percentile) can get admission into NITs and IITs.
At What Time JEE Main Result Declared?
JEE Main session two result will be declared today, August 6. The July session result can be announced anytime, NTA did not mention the result time. The candidates can check and download scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.
JEE Main 2022 Result: How Is Cut-Off Determined?
JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores. Also Read
Is JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared?
JEE Main paper two result will be announced today, August 6. The candidates can download JEE Main scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in using application number, date of birth.
How Many Students Appeared For JEE Mains 2022 Session 2?
A total of 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for JEE (Main) 2022 July session. The session two result will be announced on August 6, candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Today
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, NTA officials informed Careers360. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result session 2 at website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, using application number, date of birth and security pin. Also Read