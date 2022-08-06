  • Home
JEE Main Result 2022 (Out) Live: NTA JEE Main July Session Scorecard Link Activated At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2022 Result: NTA has announced JEE Main 2022 July session result today, August 8, 2022. Candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in application number, date of birth.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 7:08 am IST

JEE Main 2022 July session result declared
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Main Result 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main result 2022 session 2 has been announced today, August 8, 2022. The candidates can check and download the JEE Main result 2022 on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Main 2022 scorecard is available to download on the official website for JEE Main result 2022- jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can download the scorecard using application number, date of birth.
Click here to download JEE Main 2022 scorecard

Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in NIT/IIIT/GFTI and Private Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: Check JEE Main Cut off for Top IITs & NITs.  Click here
How to check JEE Main result 2022? To download JEE Main 2022 scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in, click on the JEE Mains 2022 result link. Enter the login credentials- application number and date of birth. JEE Main session 2 result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main 2022 July session was held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. Along with the JEE Main result 2022 July session, the merit list and final answer key will also be released. The candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Main 2022 can apply for IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from August 7.

Live updates

JEE Main Result: NTA has announced JEE Main Session two result; check cut-off, final answer key, merit list here

07:08 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Expected Cut-Off

Last year, the JEE Main cut-off for the general category candidates varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile. So, the candidate can expect a cut-off around 90 percentile this year. Also Read  



06:59 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Who Are The Toppers?

JEE Main 2022 result has been declared. The merit list along with the cut-off, pass percentage will be announced soon. Read More

06:48 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Direct Link To Download Scorecard

NTA JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link 1

NTA JEE Main 2022 Result: Direct Link 2

06:33 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Session Two Scorecard

The candidates can download JEE Main 2022 scorecard through the direct links available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. They need to use application number, date of birth, security pin. 

06:12 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Link Activated

JEE Main 2022 July session result link has been activated. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

06:08 AM IST
Aug. 8, 2022

JEE Main July Session Result Declared

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) July session result has been announced. The candidates can download scorecard on the JEE Main official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read

11:07 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result 2022: Credentials To Check NTA JEE Main Result

  • Application number
  • Date of birth
10:58 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

At What Time JEE Main Result Declared 2022?

The NTA official website will host the JEE Mains result 2022. The jeemain.nta.nic.in website is yet to announce an update on the JEE Mains result time.

10:51 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

NTA Official Website To Host JEE Main Result

Over 15 lakh candidates await JEE Mains 2022 result. When declared, the NTA official website -- nta.ac.in, will host the JEE Main result 2022. Also jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the results.

Number of Candidates Await

JEE Main June Session: 8,72,432

JEE Main July Session: 6,29,778

10:41 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains 2022 Result Link

NTA is expected to release JEE Mains July 2022 session result today on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains result link 2022 will be active once the result is declared. 

10:37 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Www.jeemain.nta.nic Result Cut-Off

Last year, the JEE Main cut-off for the general category candidates varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile.


10:27 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: What For Dropped Questions

  1. “If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error,” JEE Main official brochure while explaining the marking scheme for numerical value questions said.
  2. However, for multiple choice questions, the JEE Main information brochure also added: “If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then percent equivalence is to be established on the remaining questions whether attempted or not attempted.”

Read More

10:17 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 NTA Official Website

JEE Mains result 2022 is likely to release today on the official websites:

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in
10:07 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off Criteria

The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores. Read More

10:01 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 Results: Candidates Urge Education Minister To Announce JEE Main Result Date, Time

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2022 exam between July 25 and July 30 have urged the Education Minister to announce an update on the JEE Main 2022 result date and time.

09:55 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result At Jeemain.nic.in result 2022

The JEE Main Paper 2 result for the BArch and BPlanning paper is awaited for the June session as well. Candidates scoring top marks will be able to apply for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022.

09:41 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022 Result: Top Architectural Colleges As Per NIRF 2022

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  2. National Institute of Technology, Calicut
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  4. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
  5. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  6. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur
  7. School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada
  8. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur
  9. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  10. School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

Read More

09:28 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main 2022 result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Keep following this blog for latest updates.

09:13 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jeeadv.ac.in Portal

The JEE Advanced 2022 registration portal -- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 window -- jeeadv.ac.in

09:02 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result Awaited

The JEE Main 2022 paper 2 result is awaited. Candidates who appeared for JEE Main paper 1 in June session urges NTA to declare the JEE Main 2022 result soon.

08:51 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jeeadv.ac.in Registration 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 registration process is slated to begin today, August 7. Top 2,50,000 students who qualify JEE Mains 2022 can apply for JEE Advanced through the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. 

08:44 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Time

The JEE Main 2022 result time is yet to be confirmed by NTA.

08:44 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Time

The JEE Main 2022 result time is yet to be confirmed by NTA.

08:29 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic.in Result 2022: Tie-Breaking Process

In case, two students secure the same marks in JEE Main 2021 exam, they will be judged through a tie-breaking procedure formulated by NTA. Read More

08:18 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Update

JEE Main 2022 result is likely to be declared today by the NTA and along with the result, JEE Main cut-off list and All India Rank (AIR) list will also be released. 

08:06 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Date Session 2 When

The NTA is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result today, August 7, on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

07:42 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

In Other News: AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Declared

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the result for the Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE 2022) today, August 7. The candidates can check the AEEE result, and download the phase two scorecard on the official website- amrita.edu. Read More

07:31 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Last Year Round 1 Cut-Off For IITs

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

1,621

2,176

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

1

66

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

1,975

2,917

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3

99

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

505

1,219

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

207

285

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

191

520

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

1,525

2,717

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

100

213

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

85

163

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

1,230

1,416

07:18 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains.nta.nic.in 2022 Result Session Two Date Highlights

JEE Main 2022 Dates Session 2: July 25-30
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Date: August 3
JEE Main 2022 Exam July Session Final Provisional Answer Key: August 7
JEE Mains Session 2 Results Date: Notified soon

07:05 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Previous Year's Cut-Off

CategoryJEE Main Cut-Off Score
UR90
EWS70
OBC72
SC50
ST39
06:51 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Where To Check JEE Main Session Two Result?

The candidates can check their JEE Main session 2 result 2022 from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

06:38 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

In FAQs: Is JEE Main 2022 Result Out

The NTA will announce the JEE Main 2022 result for July session at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once declared, the candidates will be able to check their JEE Main result using application number, date of birth and security pin.

06:24 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jee.nta.nic.in Result 2022 Helpline Number

JEE Main July Result 2022 Helpline Number

  • NTA JEE Email ID- jeemain@nta.ac.in

  • NTA JEE Mains contact number -011-69227700, 011-40759000

06:16 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 2nd Attempt Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA will declare the JEE Main result 2022 for second session on the following websites

  1. jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. nta.ac.in
06:05 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 For JEE Advanced Application

JEE Advanced 2022 registration was to begin today as per the schedule posted on jeeadv.ac.in. Students who come under the top 2.5 lakh positions in JEE Main 2022 result can apply for the JEE Advanced 2022. 


05:58 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result 2022: Paper 1, Paper 2

JEE Mains result 2022 for the 2nd session is expected to release today. JEE Mains was conducted for two papers:

  • Paper 1 – BE, BTech
  • Paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning
05:48 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jeeadv.ac.in 2022 Dates

The JEE Advanced 2022 application process has been scheduled to start today, August 7.

05:44 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jee mains. nta. nic. in 2022 Answer Key: 6 Questions Have More Than 1 Answer

These are the questions that have more than two correct answers in JEE Main July 2022 exam question paper:

Date

Shift

Question ID

Correct Option ID

July 25

1

100089

0 or 1

July 26

2

1449674

1 or 2

July 27

2

100415

1 or 2

July 28

2

154771545238

1 or 4

July 29

1

100251

15 or 75

July 30

2

154771545635

2 or 4

If more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options, the statement added.

05:35 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Log-In Details Required

Candidates can check JEE Main result 2022 session 2 BE, BTech paper by entering their log-in credentials- application number, date of birth and security pin.

05:19 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

List Of Questions With More Than Two Correct Answers In JEE Main July 2022 Question Paper

Date

Shift

Question ID

Correct Option ID

July 25

1

100089

0 or 1

July 26

2

1449674

1 or 2

July 27

2

100415

1 or 2

July 28

2

154771545238

1 or 4

July 29

1

100251

15 or 75

July 30

2

154771545635

2 or 4

05:07 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Session Two Result: Marking Scheme Explained

The JEE Main 2022 result is prepared on the basis of NTA's marking scheme

04:45 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 July Session: List Of Questions Dropped

Date

Shift

Question ID

July 25

1

100003, 100030

July 26

2

144966

July 27

1

11694012

July 27

2

100403, 100430

04:31 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Final Provisional Key: NTA Drops Six Questions

The NTA has dropped six questions from the final provisional JEE Mains answer key, while six questions have more than one right answer. Read More

04:22 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Tie-Breaking Rules

In case of tie-breaking in JEE Main 2022 rank list, the marks will be resolved in the following manner in descending order - 

  1. NTA score in Mathematics, followed by
  2. NTA score in Physics, followed by
  3. NTA score in Chemistry, followed by
  4. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
  5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by
  6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by
  7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test followed by
  8. Older in Age followed by
  9. Application Number in ascending order
04:09 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Score Card?

  • Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on the designated result link -- "View result/Score card" link
  • Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth
  • Result will be displayed on the next window
  • Download the JEE Main July 2022 result and take a print of it
04:00 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains 2022: College Predictor

The JEE Main College Predictor helps a candidate to predict colleges for admission based on their JEE Main rank/ percentile. The candidates can use the JEE Main college predictor 2022 by entering the following details- JEE Main overall percentile, select your home state, category, gender, specially-abled.

03:55 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains 2022: Seat Occupancy In IITs, NITs

  • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)  - 13,583
  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs) - 21,133
  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) - 4713
  • Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) - 5806.


03:50 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

In FAQs: How To Convert JEE Main Marks Into Percentile Score?

The NTA will use the following method to calculate the percentile score of a candidate

100 X (The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session) / (Total number of candidates appeared in the session)

03:29 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result 2022: JoSAA Counselling

As the JEE Mains result 2022 will be declared, qualified students can apply for JoSSA counselling 2022. The counselling updates will be shared after the announcement of JEE Main result 2022, students registering for JoSAA counselling will be allotted seats for admission to IIITs, NITs, CFTIs.


03:20 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result: Details On NTA Scorecard

JEE Mains 2022 result can be declared anytime today as the registration for JEE Advanced 2022 will begin today on jeeadv.ac.in. Here are the details that students can find on the JEE Mains 2022 scorecard: 

  1. Candidate's name
  2. Candidate's total score
  3. Parents' name of the candidate
  4. Candidate's application number, roll number, category 
  5. Subject-wise NTA JEE Main scores 
03:09 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result 2022 Official Website

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in
02:59 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains Result Soon; Top Engineering Colleges In India As Per NIRF 2022

  1. IIT Madras
  2. IIT Delhi
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. IIT Kanpur
  5. IIT Kharagpur
  6. IIT Roorkee
  7. IIT Guwahati
  8. NIT Tiruchirappalli
  9. IIT Hyderabad
  10. NIT Surathkal
02:53 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Cut-Off 2022 Also Used For JAC Delhi Admission

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Committee Delhi will issue the cut-off and conduct the counselling for admission to the BTech and BArch courses offered by its participating institutes. The admissions will be solely based on JEE Main 2022 score. 

JAC Delhi admission criteria are as follows:

  • Admission in BTech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW is done on the basis of the rank of the candidates in JEE Main Paper 1
  • Admission in IIIT Delhi is done on the basis of percentile score obtained by the candidate in JEE Main Paper 1 and bonus points for achievements in Olympiads, Sports, National Talent Search, etc.
02:46 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Time

So far, NTA has not announced the JEE Main result 2022 date and time. However, the registration for JEE Advanced 2022 is set to begin today. The JEE Advanced 2022 registration begins soon after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022.  

Going with the date of JEE Advanced 2022 registration, NTA is expected to declare JEE Main result 2022 tonight.

02:37 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Advanced Registration After JEE Main 2022 Result

The registration for JEE Advanced will begin right after declaration of JEE Main 2022 result. The jeeadv.ac.in is the official website of JEE Advanced 2022.

02:29 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Jee mains.nta.nic.in Result: JEE Main NTA Score for BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning

a) Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE Main - 2022

b) For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score

02:17 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key Out; These Questions Are Dropped

Date of JEE Main 2022 July Examination: Shift: Number of Questions Dropped

July 25: Shift 1: 2

July 26: Shift 2: 1

July 27: Shift 1: 1

July 27: Shift 2: 2

02:09 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

NTA JEE Main 2022 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2022 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Keep following this blog for update on result time and direct link.

02:05 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Last Year's Cut-Off Based On Percentile Score

  • General category - 87.89 to 100
  • EWS- 66.22 to 87.895
  • OBC- 68.02 to 87.89
  • SC- 46.88 to 87.89 
  • ST- 34.67 to 87.84
01:56 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 Session two provisional final key for paper 1 (BE, BTech) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

01:44 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022: List Of Top NITs

  • National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli    
  • National Institute of Technology (NIT) Surathkal
  • National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela
  • National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal
  • National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut
01:39 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022: List Of Top IITs

  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
  • Indian Institute of Science (IIT) Delhi
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur 
01:32 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Mains 2022 Result: Details Required To Download Score card

To check and download JEE Mains 2022 score card, candidates need to log in with the following details

  1. Application number
  2. Date of birth
  3. Password. 
01:25 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA will declare the JEE Main July result 2022 for paper 1 BE, Btech on the following official websites

  • jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
01:15 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 July Result: Marking Scheme

As per the NTA marking scheme, four marks (+4) will be given for each correct answer and one mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer.

No deduction of marks for questions with numerical value answers and also in case, the question is left unattempted. 

01:03 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: Application Fees

The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 2,800, SC/ ST/ PWD- Rs 1,400, female candidates- Rs 1,400.

12:50 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

When JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result Will Be Declared?

JEE Main 2022 session 2 result will be declared soon on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The candidates can download scorecard using application number, date of birth. 

12:42 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Tie- Breaking Policy

In case of a tie, the NTA has a separate process for determining a candidate’s place on the merit list. The NTA will compare these marks and in the following order:

  1. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
  2. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by.
12:29 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Calculate Marks

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 marks will be calculated on the basis of National Testing Agency's marking scheme.

12:16 PM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Top Engineering Colleges

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
11:47 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Criteria For Determining Cut-Off

The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores.

11:29 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link To Download Scorecard

  • nta.ac.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • jeemain.nta.nic.in.
11:10 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main College Predictor

With the JEE Main college predictor tool, candidates can get an idea about the expected colleges for admission. JEE college predictor is based on JEE Main 2022 rank and marks.

10:55 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

Is JEE Main Session 2 Result Declared?

JEE Main result 2022 is expected today, August 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in using application number, date of birth. 


10:38 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process will commence from today, August 7. The candidates can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the exam will be held on August 28. As per IIT JEE Advanced, the application process will commence from 10 am today and will be closed on August 11 (5 PM).

10:25 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main July Result 2022: Steps To Download Score Card

  1. Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated JEE Main result 2022 session 2 link -- "View result/score card" link
  3. Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth
  4. JEE Main score card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the JEE Main July 2022 result and take a print of it.
10:22 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Likely Today

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main result 2022 for July session is expected today, August 7. The candidates can download scorecard on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read

10:16 AM IST
Aug. 7, 2022

NTA Releases JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 final answer key for session two BE, BTech paper has been released today, August 7. The candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read

10:48 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Mains Result 2022: How Many Students Appeared In Session 1 And Session 2?

The JEE Mains result 2022 for paper 1 BE, BTech scheduled to be declared soon will be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Number of students who appeared in JEE Main 2022 are:

JEE Main June Session: 8,72,432

JEE Main July Session: 6,29,778

10:26 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Last Year 18 Students Placed At First Spot

In JEE Main 2021, about 18 students finished at first spot in the all India rank link (AIR) released after the results of all four stages of JEE Main 2021. 

10:09 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Along with the JEE Main 2022 score card, NTA will also release the JEE Main final answer key, cut-off marks and rank list on its website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

09:39 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result Date

Now, candidates can expect JEE Mains 2022 result date tomorrow. The registration for JEE Advanced will also start tomorrow after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022.

09:26 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 'Not Today'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, confirmed Ministry of Education. Read More

09:23 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 NTA Official Website Link

The jeemain.nta.nic.in is the JEE Main result 2022 NTA official website link.

09:10 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Date 'Not Today'

The JEE Main result 2022 will not be declared today, Ministry of Education confirmed.

09:07 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Mains Result 2022 Date

The JEE Main result 2022 date for the exams between July 25 and July 30 is August 6. Candidates can expect it by late night as well.

08:55 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

NTA JEE Main Rank Card 2022

The jeemain.nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main July 2022 session result along with the NTA JEE Main rank card 2022.

08:51 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 NTA Official

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, Main result 2022 session 2 will be announced today, August 6, as informed by NTA official to Careers360 earlier.

08:45 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Mains 2022 Result FAQ

Question: Will there be JEE Main 3rd attempt 2022?
Answer: No, there will not be any JEE Main 3rd attempt in 2022. NTA held two sessions this year -- first in June and the second in July.

08:40 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Anytime Soon; NIT Delhi Cut-Off

JEE Main NIT Delhi Cut-Off from last year

Course NameCategoryMaleFemale
Home StateOther StateHome StateOther State
Computer Science and EngineeringOPEN579257001237210380
OBC NCL4230279491453458
SC1803120318711203
ST13042353124535
Electronics and Communication EngineeringOPEN12370127771877118450
OBC NCL63904344118128266
SC4254257442542574
ST2457116334771163
Electrical and Electronics EngineeringOPEN19422159672145921898
OBC NCL902057381401011123
SC5160282560473547
ST286891740381179

* These are JEE Main NIT Delhi round 1 closing ranks last year. 
08:34 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

NTA JEE Main 2022 Result BArch At Jeemain.nta.nic.in: Top Architecture Colleges As Per NIRF 2022

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  2. National Institute of Technology, Calicut
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  4. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi
  5. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

08:25 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Update: JEE Advanced Registration

JEE Advanced 2022 registration will begin tomorrow, August 7. The top 2.5 lakh students who meet JEE Main 2022 cut-off will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.  


08:13 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Session 2 Result FAQs

  1. Is JEE Mains result 2022 declared?
    No. JEE Main 2022 result is not declared yet.
  2. Where will JEE Main 2022 result be announced?
    NTA will announce the JEE Main session 2 result on the official website -- jeemain,nta.nic.in.
  3. When will JEE Main topper 2022 list be announced?
    The JEE main topper 2022 list will be announced along with the JEE July session result.
08:03 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Cut-Off

BTech in Computer Science Cut-Offs for IITs Last Year Round 1

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

1,621

2,176

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

1

66

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

1,975

2,917

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3

99

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

505

1,219

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

207

285

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

191

520

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

1,525

2,717

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

100

213

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

85

163

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

1,230

1,416

Read More

07:55 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result Final List Of Toppers

NTA will declare the JEE Main result 2022 and along with it will announce the JEE final list of toppers.

07:46 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result: Female Topper Of JEE Main 2022

Along with the JEE Main result, NTA will also announce the JEE category-wise toppers and female topper of JEE Main 2022.

07:39 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Jee main. nta. nic. in JEE Main Result 2022 Topper List

JEE Main Result 2022: These candidates scored 100 percentile in JEE Main June exam

SNoApplication NumberCandidate NameStateNTA Score
1220310171727Penikalapati Ravi KishoreAndhra Pradesh100
2220310148283Sneha PareekAssam100
3220310136025
Sarthak MaheshwariHaryana100
4220310375520
Kushagra SrivastavaJharkhand100
5220310169764
Mrinal GargPunjab100
6220310178049
Dheeraj KurukundsTelangana100
7220310176916Rupesh BiyaniTelangana
100
8220310183262
Jasti Yashwanth V V STelangana
100
9220310283661
Aniket ChattopadhyayTelangana
100
10220310664374Sumitra GargUttar Pradesh100
11220310172697Polisetty KarthikeyaAndhra Pradesh100
12220310119531
NavyaRajasthan100
13220310404438
Koyyana SuhasAndhra Pradesh100
14220310299448Boya Haren SathvikKarnataka
07:32 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Jee.nta.nic.in 2022 Result And JEE Main College Predictor

With the JEE Main college predictor tool, candidates can get an idea about the expected colleges for admission. JEE college predictor is based on JEE Main 2022 rank and marks.

07:22 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Jeemains. nta.nic.in How Many Students Appeared For JEE Mains 2022

The JEE Mains result 2022 scheduled to be declared soon will be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Number of students who appeared in JEE Main 2022 are:

JEE Main June Session: 8,72,432

JEE Main July Session: 6,29,778

07:18 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

NTA JEE Mains Result Time July Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce a specific JEE Main result time.

07:12 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Jee.nta.nic.in 2022 Result: Top Engineering College

According to NIRF Ranking 2022, top engineering colleges in India:

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
  3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

07:04 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Toppers List

As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result. While four among the list of toppers are from Telangana scoring a perfect 100 NTA score, three candidates from Andhra Pradesh have topped JEE Main session 1 by scoring 100 NTA score. Read More

06:57 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

In FAQs: When Will JEE Mains 2022 Results Be Declared

JEE Main 2022 result is expected anytime soon at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

06:44 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2nd Attempt Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA officials informed Careers 360 that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 July session result will declare on Saturday, August 6 at the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

06:34 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Rank List

Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the NTA will also release the rank list. The JEE Main 2022 rank list will be prepared by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students.

06:26 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Calculate Percentile Score?

The NTA will use the following method to calculate the percentile score of a candidate

100 X (The number of candidates scored equal to or less than you in the session) / (Total number of candidates appeared in the session)

06:17 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

  • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on the designated result link -- "View result/Score card" link
  • Login using JEE Main 2022 application number and date of birth
  • Result will be displayed on the next window
  • Download the JEE Main February 2022 result and take a print of it
05:34 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: How NTA Score Has Been Calculated?

(100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate) / Total number of the candidates who appeared in the ‘Session’. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, it added.

05:25 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: List Of Top IITs

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Indian Institute of Science (IIT) Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. 

05:18 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Total Marks For Candidates

The total marks assigned for JEE Main paper 1 for BE, BTech is 300 marks, while the marks given to students in Paper 2 for BArch is out of 400 marks. 

05:05 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Rank Predictor

The candidates can use JEE Main rank predictor 2022 by entering their JEE Main 2022 score/percentile, session of exam, application number, score out of 300, difficulty level of exam and date of birth. Details Here

04:55 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

How To Check JEE Main Result 2022?

  • Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page
  • Log in with the required login details
  • Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will display on the screen
  • Download it and take a print for future use.
04:48 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet Session One Topper Sneha Pareek

Assam girl Sneha Pareek has topped the JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam this year securing the full 300 marks (100th percentile). According to Ms Pareek, self-study, NCERT books, revising previous years' papers and mock tests were key to her success. "I have devoted six to seven hours [daily] for JEE Main preparation for the last two years. Apart from the study materials provided by the coaching institute, I followed NCERT books and revised previous years' papers," said Ms Pareek. Also Read  

04:30 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Final Answer Key

The final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 2 will be available to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

04:13 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Link

JEE Main result 2022 session 1 link will be available on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

04:10 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Advanced Registration: Application Process, Exam Dates Details

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registrations will start tomorrow, August 7. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 through the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination on August 28. Also Read

03:54 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

At What Time JEE Main Result Will Be Announced?

JEE Main result 2022 will be announced after 6 PM today. The direct link to download JEE Main 2022 scorecard is jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

03:38 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 result will be announced soon on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard either through application number and password or application number and date of birth. 

03:30 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result Login Credentials

The candidates can download the JEE Main 2022 scorecard using application number, date of birth. JEE Main scorecard will be available on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

03:17 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Jeemain.nta.nic 2022 Result In FAQs: How Is JEE Main Cut-Off Determined?

  1. Number of candidates appeared for the exam
  2. Difficulty level of JEE Main 2022 exam
  3. Number of seats available
  4. Previous year JEE Main cutoff trends.
03:06 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Session Two: Courses Offered By IITs

  • Bachelor of Technology (BTech) - 4 years
  • Bachelor of Science (BS) - 4 years
  • Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) - 5 years
  • Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology (Dual Degree BTech-MTech) - 5 years
  • Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (Dual Degree BS-MS) - 5 years
  • Integrated Master of Technology (Integrated MTech) - 5 years
  • Integrated Master of Science (Integrated MSc) - 5 years
02:55 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result: Seat Occupancy In IITs, NITs

  • Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)  - 13,583
  • National Institutes of Technology (NITs) - 21,133
  • Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) - 4713
  • Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) - 5806.


02:43 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Marks Vs Percentile In JEE Mains 2022

The aspirants will get shortlisted for JEE Advanced 2022 on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank and final cut-off and will not use raw marks as scored by candidates. The The rank list and cut-off marks of JEE Main 2022 will be prepared by the NTA by normalizing the percentile score obtained by the students. 

02:38 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Meme On JEE Main Result

02:34 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Know About JoSAA Counselling

JEE Main 2022 counselling schedule and seat allotment will be updated on the website after the declaration of JEE Main result 2022. JEE Main counselling will be held in online mode. Candidates will be required to register on the official website of JoSAA to participate in the JEE Main Counselling and Seat Allotment 2022. Also Read

 

02:24 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link To Download Scorecard

  1. nta.ac.in
  2. ntaresults.nic.in
  3. jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

02:20 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Steps To Use JEE Main Rank Predictor 2022

  1. Select the JEE Main 2022 percentile tab 
  2. Enter the application number 
  3. In the next step, candidates need to enter JEE Main 2022 score 
  4. Enter date of birth 
  5. Click on 'predict my rank' tab.
02:13 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Cutoff 2022: Check Cut-Off Of 2018

  • UR- 74
  • OBC- 45
  • SC- 29
  • ST- 24.
02:12 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main College Predictor 2022

JEE Main College Predictor helps you predict colleges that you can get admission in, based on your JEE Main rank/ percentile.

The candidates can use the JEE Main college predictor 2022 submitting the following details- JEE Main overall percentile, select your home state, category, gender, specially abled  

02:09 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Meet The Toppers Of Session One

As many as 14 candidates have scored a 100 NTA score in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result. 

02:03 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main July Session Result 2022: How Is Cut-Off Determined?

The JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. Read More

 

01:46 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

How To Download JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key?

JEE Main 2022 final answer key will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key PDF using application number, password.

01:40 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Is JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared 2022?

The JEE Main result 2022 will be announced today, August 6 after 6 PM. Candidates can download scorecard on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. 

01:36 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result: Queries On Response Sheet

01:32 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Where To Check JEE Main 2022 Result?

The candidates can check their JEE Main 2022 result from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

01:22 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result Today After 6 PM, Says NTA Official

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the JEE Main session two exam today, August 6 after 6 PM, as informed by NTA official to Careers360. The candidates can download the scorecard on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in using application number, date of birth. 

01:13 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: How To Calculate Marks?

JEE Main 2022 marks will be calculated on the basis of NTA's marking scheme. The candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. 

01:07 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Mains 2022 Result: Credentials Required To Download Scorecard

  1. Application number
  2. Date of birth
  3. Password. 
01:03 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Admission Process In NITs

For admission to NITs, 50 per cent seats are reserved for students from the states in which the NIT is situated and the remaining 50 per cent are for those from other states. Typically, in the case of open, unreserved seats, candidates from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.

12:47 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Cut-Off In 2019

  • UR- 89 
  • EWS- 78 
  • OBC- 74 
  • SC- 54
  • ST- 44. 
12:33 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Know About Tie- Breaking Policy

In case of a tie, the candidate’s place on the merit list will be determined on the basis of a separate process. NTA will compare these marks and in the following order: 

  1. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, followed by
  2. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics in the Test, followed by.


12:25 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

The candidates can download scorecard using date of birth or application number and password. To check JEE Main 2022 session two result, candidates need to click on the July session result link. Enter your application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2022 result will appear on the screen, download scorecard and take a print out for further reference. Also Read

  

12:14 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Who Can Apply For JEE Advanced 2022?

The top 2.5 lakh students selected on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank list will be declared eligible for the advanced examination. These students can apply for JEE Advanced from August 7 to 11. 

12:02 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Cut-Off In 2020

 UR- 90 (around) 

EWS- 70 

OBC- 72 

SC- 50

ST- 39.

11:56 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) did not announce the result declaration time for JEE Main session two exam. The scorecard is expected on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in any time, candidates can download using application number, date of birth.

11:44 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022 Expected Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two exam on Saturday, August 6. NTA official informed Careers360 that the JEE Main July session result along with answer key will be released today. Also Read

11:41 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Last Year's Cut-Off

Last year, JEE Main 2022 cut-off for the general category candidates was varied between 87.89 to 100 percentile, EWS- 66.22 to 87.895, OBC- 68.02 to 87.89 percentile, SC- 46.88 to 87.89 percentile, ST- 34.67 to 87.84 percentile. 

11:28 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

What Is A Good Score In JEE Mains?

The candidates getting a score of 250 or higher (85- 95 percentile) can get admission into NITs and IITs.

11:22 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

At What Time JEE Main Result Declared?

JEE Main session two result will be declared today, August 6. The July session result can be announced anytime, NTA did not mention the result time. The candidates can check and download scorecard on the websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

11:20 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: How Is Cut-Off Determined?

JEE Main 2022 cut-off is being determined on the basis of various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores. Also Read

11:10 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

Is JEE Main Paper 2 Result Declared?

JEE Main paper two result will be announced today, August 6. The candidates can download JEE Main scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in using application number, date of birth.

11:04 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Direct Link, Official Websites

  • nta.ac.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • jeemain.nta.nic.in.
10:56 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

  1. Go to JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in
  2. Click on the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page
  3. Log in with the required login details
  4. Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will display on the screen
  5. Download it and take a print for future use. 
10:39 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

How Many Students Appeared For JEE Mains 2022 Session 2?

A total of 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for JEE (Main) 2022 July session. The session two result will be announced on August 6, candidates can download scorecard on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

10:35 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022 July Session Result Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session two result today, August 6, NTA officials informed Careers360. Candidates can check and download the JEE Main result session 2 at website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, using application number, date of birth and security pin. Also Read

